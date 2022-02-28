Italy's foreign minister visits Algeria on gas hunt

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's foreign minister visited
Algeria on Monday to seek an increase in gas supplies to Italy
as Europe steps up its efforts to tap alternative flows
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The move comes as sweeping Western sanctions threaten to
disrupt commodity flows from Russia, raising the specter of gas
shortages and blackouts as well as price increases.
The European Union depends on Russia for more than a third
of its gas, and any interruption of flows would worsen an energy
crisis that has already sent consumer bills sky high.
"(Italy is) concretely committed to negotiate and receive in
fast time additional supplies," Luigi Di Maio said after a
meeting with his Algerian counterpart and other officials.
"Algeria has a fundamental role," he said.
Di Maio was accompanied by the head of Italian energy group
Eni which has a series of long-term gas contracts with
Algerian gas monopolist Sonatrach.
Eni also has strategic take-or-pay gas contracts with
Russia's Gazprom.
Italy, which last week introduced measures to boost domestic
gas production and storage, is looking to diversify its gas
supplies to reduce its dependency on Russia.
But with global gas supplies tight and liquefied natural gas
(LNG) producers already churning out as much as they can, there
is little availability to make up for the large volumes from
Russia.
Algeria, which has pipelines to Spain and Italy and a large
LNG terminal at Skikda, boosted oil and gas output last year by
5% though rising domestic consumption and political instability
have capped exports.
"This is a good move and the fastest way for Italy to
increase gas flows," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy
think-tank Nomisma Energia.
The Transmed pipeline, which currently transports around 60
million cubic meters (mcm) of Algerian gas to Italy per day, has
a potential daily capacity of more than 110 mcm.
On Sunday the CEO of Sonatrach said the pipeline to Italy
had spare capacity that could be used to increase supply to
Europe.
But Tabarelli cautioned Algeria's gas industry needed
additional investments to raise output if it wanted to
significantly ramp up exports.
Italy, which generates around 40% of its electricity from
gas, imports more than 90% of its overall gas consumption,
mostly from Russia and Algeria.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Angelo Amante
Editing by Keith Weir)