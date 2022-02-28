Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Italy's foreign minister visits Algeria on gas hunt

02/28/2022 | 04:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's foreign minister visited Algeria on Monday to seek an increase in gas supplies to Italy as Europe steps up its efforts to tap alternative flows following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as sweeping Western sanctions threaten to disrupt commodity flows from Russia, raising the specter of gas shortages and blackouts as well as price increases.

The European Union depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas, and any interruption of flows would worsen an energy crisis that has already sent consumer bills sky high.

"(Italy is) concretely committed to negotiate and receive in fast time additional supplies," Luigi Di Maio said after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart and other officials.

"Algeria has a fundamental role," he said.

Di Maio was accompanied by the head of Italian energy group Eni which has a series of long-term gas contracts with Algerian gas monopolist Sonatrach.

Eni also has strategic take-or-pay gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom.

Italy, which last week introduced measures to boost domestic gas production and storage, is looking to diversify its gas supplies to reduce its dependency on Russia.

But with global gas supplies tight and liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers already churning out as much as they can, there is little availability to make up for the large volumes from Russia.

Algeria, which has pipelines to Spain and Italy and a large LNG terminal at Skikda, boosted oil and gas output last year by 5% though rising domestic consumption and political instability have capped exports.

"This is a good move and the fastest way for Italy to increase gas flows," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy think-tank Nomisma Energia.

The Transmed pipeline, which currently transports around 60 million cubic meters (mcm) of Algerian gas to Italy per day, has a potential daily capacity of more than 110 mcm.

On Sunday the CEO of Sonatrach said the pipeline to Italy had spare capacity that could be used to increase supply to Europe.

But Tabarelli cautioned Algeria's gas industry needed additional investments to raise output if it wanted to significantly ramp up exports.

Italy, which generates around 40% of its electricity from gas, imports more than 90% of its overall gas consumption, mostly from Russia and Algeria. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Angelo Amante Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
