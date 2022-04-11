Log in
01:01pENI S P A : and Sonatrach agree to increase gas supplies from Algeria through Transmed
PU
12:59pItaly signs deal with Algeria to increase gas imports
RE
12:33aItalian Prime Minister Plans Algerian Visit To Diversify Energy Import Mix
MT
Italy signs deal with Algeria to increase gas imports

04/11/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy and Algeria have signed agreements to strengthen energy ties and increase the north African state's energy exports to Italy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday.

Draghi said the deals were a significant step in Italy's drive to reduce its dependency on Russian gas.

"Others will follow," he told reporters in Algiers following a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Italy, which is heavily dependent on foreign gas, bought some 29 billion cubic metres (bcm) from Russia last year, around 40% of its total gas imports.

Draghi said the gas deal with Algeria had been signed by the two country's dominant energy players, Eni and Sonatrach. Details of the deal were not immediately available.

As part of a broader declaration of intent, Draghi said Italy was ready to work with Algeria to develop renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Italian ministers have tapped numerous countries to seek alternative gas supplies since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, including Congo, Angola, Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The Russian invasion has triggered sweeping Western sanctions that threaten to disrupt energy flows, raising the spectre of gas shortages.

Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said last week that Italy expected to get an extra 10 bcm of gas from pipelines from Algeria, Libya and Azerbaijan this year. Besides boosting its pipeline capacity from the south, it is keen to increase liquefied natural gas imports from markets like Qatar, the United States and Mozambique.

According to Cingolani Italy's three current LNG terminals could be used to the full to supply 4-5 bcm of extra gas while two new floating storage and regasification units could bring around 10 bcm of extra supply in the medium term. (Reporting by Gavin Jones and Angelo Amante, editing by Stephen Jewkes)


© Reuters 2022
