Italy signs deal with Algeria to increase gas imports

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy and Algeria have signed
agreements to strengthen energy ties and increase the north
African state's energy exports to Italy, Italian Prime Minister
Mario Draghi said on Monday.
Draghi said the deals were a significant step in Italy's
drive to reduce its dependency on Russian gas.
"Others will follow," he told reporters in Algiers following
a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Italy, which is heavily dependent on foreign gas, bought
some 29 billion cubic metres (bcm) from Russia last year, around
40% of its total gas imports.
Draghi said the gas deal with Algeria had been signed by the
two country's dominant energy players, Eni and
Sonatrach. Details of the deal were not immediately available.
As part of a broader declaration of intent, Draghi said
Italy was ready to work with Algeria to develop renewable energy
and green hydrogen.
Italian ministers have tapped numerous countries to seek
alternative gas supplies since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.
24, including Congo, Angola, Azerbaijan and Qatar.
The Russian invasion has triggered sweeping Western
sanctions that threaten to disrupt energy flows, raising the
spectre of gas shortages.
Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said last
week that Italy expected to get an extra 10 bcm of gas from
pipelines from Algeria, Libya and Azerbaijan this year.
Besides boosting its pipeline capacity from the south, it is
keen to increase liquefied natural gas imports from markets like
Qatar, the United States and Mozambique.
According to Cingolani Italy's three current LNG terminals
could be used to the full to supply 4-5 bcm of extra gas while
two new floating storage and regasification units could bring
around 10 bcm of extra supply in the medium term.
