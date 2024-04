(Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy said on Tuesday it would buy Eni's UK upstream oil and gas assets for about 754 million pounds ($938.28 million) in an all-stock deal.

The combined group is expected to produce 80,000 to 87,000 barrels ofoil equivalent per day in 2024, Ithaca said.

($1 = 0.8036 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)