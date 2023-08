Today at 11:18 am

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Wednesday that director Integrated Compliance, Luca Franceschini, sold 7,700 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR14.3600, for a total consideration of EUR110,572.

Eni's stock trades up 0.3 percent at EUR14.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.