(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Wednesday that it has been awarded an EPC contract by Eni Spa to build a hydrogen production plant at Eni's Livorno refinery.

The total value of the contract is EUR123 million and the project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The plant, which will be designed and built by KT, will process natural gas and biogenic feedstocks such as food waste such as cooking oils and animal fats, as well as' residues from the agribusiness industry, to produce hydrogen for the production of biofuels for mobility.

In addition, the plant is designed so that a residual CO2 capture unit can be implemented at a later stage.

The construction of the new unit is part of Eni's plan to convert the Livorno plant into a biorefinery.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire, commented, "We are proud of this important result achieved with Eni. Among the Italian excellences in the energy sector, Maire confirms its role as a provider of innovative technologies and integrated engineering services, contributing to the decarbonization of transport through the increased production of biofuels."

Maire Tecnimont's stock closed Tuesday up 0.3 percent to EUR4.84 per share while Eni ended in the red 0.3 percent to EUR14.13 per share.

