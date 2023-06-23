New Energy One Acquisition Corp PLC - London-based company focused on investment in the energy transition sector - Responds to speculation that it is in discussions about a potential combination with a portfolio of carbon capture and storage projects owned by Rome-based energy company Eni Spa. Confirms it is in "very preliminary discussions" with Eni in connection to a potential business combination. Notes neither the transaction perimeter nor a valuation has been agreed upon at this point, nor have the potential financing requirements for the firm been determined. Says there is no certainty the potential business combination will be agreed or completed. Should the discussions progress, NEOA says it will make a further announcement.

Current stock price: 1,040.00 pence

12-month change: up 5.1%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.