Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni S.p.A.    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nigeria negotiates terms with Big Oil to keep investments

02/05/2021 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company is renegotiating commercial contract terms with major oil firms, its chief told Reuters, in a move that it hopes will keep investment flowing into a sector crucial for its economy at a time when spending is being slashed.

Africa's largest oil exporter and biggest economy relies on the oil sector for half of its budget and 90% of its foreign exchange. It wants to raise revenue but also attract investment.

Oil companies meanwhile, including Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Total and Eni, are cutting billions in spending after taking hits to their profits, shifting money to renewable fuels and focusing only on the most cost-effective markets.

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said in an interview on Friday that new commercial terms were being negotiated and would be finalised before a pending oil overhaul bill is passed.

"No company will invest where they cannot get the appropriate margin," Kyari said in a video interview, declining to say specifically what was being renegotiated.

"We're very conscious of the fact that people have choices, companies will make choices to leave countries when they have to."

Nigeria's parliament has promised to pass the long-awaited oil overhaul bill by May. It will define the sector for decades to come, but companies have criticized the draft for not doing enough to attract development dollars. They have raised issues over taxation, royalties and local community obligations.

Kyari said companies would have the option of the newly negotiated commercial terms or moving to the updated terms outlined under the new law.

By the end of June the NNPC is planning to have found $2 billion of financing to overhaul its Warri and Kaduna refineries, Kyari said. Talks are underway on financing repairs to the Port Harcourt refinery after a pre-finance bid for more than $1 billion was oversubscribed, he said.

The money will be repaid in profits and fuel cargoes from the refineries, rather than in oil cargoes, Kyari said.

While the refineries have not operated at full capacity for years, NNPC had to shut all of them completely last year as they await much-needed maintenance, repair and upgrades, leaving it with a hefty fuel import bill.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Libby George


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENI S.P.A.
02/02Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
RE
02/02ENI S P A : gas e luce and Be Charge sign an agreement to accelerate the transit..
AQ
02/02ENI S P A : Versalis licenses LDPE-EVA technology for MTO project in Uzbekistan
PU
01/29Environmentalists, farmers win Dutch court case over Shell Nigeria spills
RE
01/26ENI : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
01/26ENI S P A : gas e luce enters the Iberian energy market the company has signed a..
AQ
01/26ENI S P A : Is Awarded New Production Licence for North Sea
DJ
01/25ENI : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/25Italy's Eni to buy Spain's Aldro Energia to add retail energy customers
RE
01/25Eni Subsidiary Acquires Spain's Aldro Energia
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 190 M 55 320 M 55 320 M
Net income 2020 -7 423 M -8 890 M -8 890 M
Net Debt 2020 19 263 M 23 070 M 23 070 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,02x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 30 617 M 36 667 M 36 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,55 €
Last Close Price 8,57 €
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.0.26%36 667
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.00%1 809 123
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC3.42%136 708
TOTAL SE-1.03%109 982
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.83%108 804
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS1.69%70 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ