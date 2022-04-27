Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/26 11:41:53 am EDT
12.96 EUR   +0.22%
01:01aOil firm Vaar Energi raises dividend as Q1 profit soars
RE
04/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Friday
MT
04/22Eni's Plenitude to Acquire 25% Stake in Spanish Wind Power Technology Company EnerOcean
MT
Oil firm Vaar Energi raises dividend as Q1 profit soars

04/27/2022 | 01:19am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi posted a sharp rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday and raised its dividend guidance for the full year, as oil and gas prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vaar, majority owned by Italy's Eni, reported a pretax profit of $1.65 billion for the January-March quarter, up from $1.12 billion at the same time a year ago.

The company said under current market conditions, it plans to pay a dividend for 2022 of $1 billion, up from the $800 million it had previously aimed for.

"The current commodity price environment reflects the significant uncertainties created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February," Chief Executive Officer Torger Roed said in a statement.

"The war comes on top of already tight energy markets as global demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic."

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. 0.22% 12.958 Delayed Quote.6.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 104.97 Delayed Quote.34.73%
WTI -0.20% 101.482 Delayed Quote.33.12%
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 99 018 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2022 6 971 M 7 428 M 7 428 M
Net Debt 2022 12 613 M 13 440 M 13 440 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 6,77%
Capitalization 45 868 M 48 879 M 48 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,8%
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 12,96 €
Average target price 16,11 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.5.81%48 879
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.09%2 286 441
SHELL PLC34.91%198 328
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%134 713
TOTALENERGIES SE0.28%121 914
EQUINOR ASA33.02%110 148