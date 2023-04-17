Plenitude: One to Zero Challenge winners revealed

Enosi and Jedlix are the two companies identified among the 9 finalists of the Call for Innovation launched in October which has attracted over 100 applications from 29 countries.

Rome, 17 April 2023 - The closing event of the One To Zero Challenge - the Call for Innovation by Plenitude, Eni's Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) - was held at the Gazometro in Rome. It witnessed the selection of Enosi and Jedlix, the two businesses the company will collaborate with to enhance the value of their proposed solutions.

The Call for Innovation was launched last October and involved global start-ups, scale-ups and SMEs with the aim of finding innovative solutions to best manage the integration and synergies between Plenitude's 3 business lines - renewable energy generation, energy services for retail customers and e-mobility - contributing to the reduction of Scope 3 emissions. The One to Zero Challenge gained considerable international traction with over 100 applications from 29 different countries and 9 companies were eventually selected to enter the final round: Energiency, Enosi, Episensor, Henshin, Jedlix, Rabot Charge, Streem, Tilt Energy and Zerofy.

Finalists had the opportunity to present their projects in front of a jury made up of senior managers from Plenitude and Eni, who chose the winners that Plenitude will now work with to integrate the proposed solutions into its business model.

More specifically, Enosi provides a digital platform that enables complete traceability of renewable energy, from production to consumption and transparency with the end customer. It enables individuals, households and businesses to mutually exchange sustainable energy.

The solution developed by Jedlix allows Plenitude to build new services for charging electric vehicles making it more personalized and sustainable for customers, both at home and on the public grid.

In addition to the two winners, a special mention goes to Archygram, the start-up chosen to present its solution during the Selection Day of ZERO, the Cleantech Accelerator of the CDP National Accelerator Network, launched by CDP Venture Capital, LVenture Group and ELIS, of which Eni is main partner, through Joule, its school of entrepreneurship.

Martina Opizzi, Head of Business Development, Negotiations and M&A at Plenitude, said, "I am pleased with this initiative, the journey we have undertaken in recent months has allowed us to observe many businesses from different parts of the world, and to interact with them by bringing in ideas from many people at Plenitude and Eni. The projects we will develop with the chosen companies are a solid response to the Challenge's objective, which was to propose solutions that help reduce the Scope 3 emissions of our customers thanks to an increasingly integrated business model.

For Plenitude, innovation remains one of the key levers to achieving its energy transition goals alongside its customers and strategy.



Plenitude

Plenitude is a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) integrating the production of energy from 100% renewable sources, the sale of energy services and an extensive network of charging points for electric vehicles. The company provides energy to around 10 million European clients within the retail market with the aim of reaching a further 11 million clients by 2026. The company also boasts a portfolio of 2.3 GW of renewable capacity in service and aims to reach a further 7 GW of installed capacity by 2026 and 15 GW by 2030. In the electric mobility sector, it owns a network of over 15,000 charging points that will be expanded to both Italy and Europe with the aim of reaching 30,000 points by 2026.