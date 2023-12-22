(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Friday that Hannelore Rocchio, director of the Power Generation & Marketing division, sold 7,160 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR15.32, for a total consideration of about EUR110,000.

Eni's stock closed Friday up 0.6 percent at EUR15.29 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

