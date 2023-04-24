Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
13.77 EUR    0.00%
01:39aVaar Energi maintains dividend after Q1 operating profit falls
RE
12:54aEni Launches Research Center for Renewable Energy in Congo
MT
04/23Eni S P A : inaugurates the Oyo Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency with the Republic of Congo and UNIDO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vaar Energi maintains dividend after Q1 operating profit falls

04/24/2023 | 01:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi, majority owned by Italy's Eni, on Monday maintained its quarterly dividend payment at $270 million after the company's January to March operating profit fell from a year ago.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $1.43 billion for the first quarter were down from $1.75 billion in the same period of 2022, but in line with the average $1.4 billion forecast in a Vaar poll of 13 analysts.

The company said development projects that underpin its long-term production growth were progressing according to plan.

"Overall, we maintain a high activity level to deliver more than 50% production growth over the next three years," Chief Executive Torger Roed said in a statement.

The Vaar-operated Balder X project was expected to start producing first oil in the third quarter of 2024, while Equinor-operated Johan Castberg, where Vaar has a stake, was on track to start in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company said.

Vaar expects its output to grow to more than 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by the end of 2025 from 214,000 boed in the first quarter of 2023.

Early last year, Vaar became the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade. Eni today holds a 63.04% stake and its Norwegian partner HitecVision 20.7%.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.17% 80.37 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
ENI S.P.A 0.00% 13.766 Real-time Quote.3.61%
EQUINOR ASA 0.56% 302.7 Real-time Quote.-13.96%
GOLD -0.23% 1979.34 Delayed Quote.8.71%
HITECVISION AS 11.11% 200 End-of-day quote.17.65%
VAR ENERGI -0.16% 25.25 Real-time Quote.-24.86%
WTI -1.20% 76.775 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
All news about ENI S.P.A
01:39aVaar Energi maintains dividend after Q1 operating profit falls
RE
12:54aEni Launches Research Center for Renewable Energy in Congo
MT
04/23Eni S P A : inaugurates the Oyo Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Energy Effic..
PU
04/22Italy needs sovereign wealth fund to lure private savings - Meloni
RE
04/21Enel's CEO candidate aims to cut costs, confirm dividend policy - Bloomberg News
RE
04/21Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, S..
MS
04/21German Parliament Passes Amendment Allowing Sale of Rosneft's Stake in Schwedt Refinery
MT
04/20Eni Begins Drilling at Raia-1 Well Offshore Mozambique
MT
04/20Eni drills wildcat well in Angoche Basin offshore Mozambique
RE
04/20Eni to Assist Slovakia in Identifying Initiatives for Gas Supply Diversification
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 111 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2023 8 516 M 9 349 M 9 349 M
Net Debt 2023 12 449 M 13 667 M 13 667 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,41x
Yield 2023 6,71%
Capitalization 46 053 M 50 557 M 50 557 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,77 €
Average target price 16,32 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A3.61%50 557
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.94%2 031 696
SHELL PLC5.46%208 391
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.50%185 314
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.62%154 865
EQUINOR ASA-13.96%88 775
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer