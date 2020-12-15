Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni S.p.A.    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Venezuela's PDVSA starts oil transfer from offshore facility to barge, sources say

12/15/2020 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARACAS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has begun transferring crude off of an offshore oil facility where governments in two neighboring countries have voiced concerns about a potential spill, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company this week began the first of several transfers from the Nabarima floating storage and offloading facility (FSO), anchored in the Corocoro oilfield off Venezuela's eastern coast, onto the Inmaculada barge, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Inmaculada will ferry the crude onto PDVSA's Icaro tanker, a process expected to take weeks, the people said. Refinitiv Eikon tracking data show the Icaro navigated toward the Nabarima on Tuesday morning and anchored nearby in the Gulf of Paria.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has previously dismissed concerns by environmental groups and the governments of neighboring Trinidad and Tobago and Brazil that the facility could be prone to a spill.

The Nabarima is holding some 1.3 million barrels of crude, and images of the facility listing in September and October raised alarms about a potential spill. PDVSA corrected its tilt and said the vessel, part of the Petrosucre joint venture with Italy's ENI SpA was in satisfactory condition.

PDVSA has suffered for years through cash flow shortages during an economic crisis that has led OPEC-member Venezuela to neglect maintenance of infrastructure. More recently, U.S. sanctions on the company aimed to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have hindered operations.

PDVSA, which holds a controlling 74% stake in Petrosucre, had initially planned to begin the discharge in early December, according to a third person familiar with the matter.

Authorities from neighboring Trinidad and Tobago toured the vessel in October. They said that while they were satisfied the Nabarima was in stable condition, the offloading process posed risks. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Marianna Parraga in Mexico City and Luc Cohen in New York)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. 0.85% 8.752 Delayed Quote.-37.32%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.62% 6.1761 Delayed Quote.36.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 50.66 Delayed Quote.-24.15%
WTI 1.34% 47.6 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
All news about ENI S.P.A.
05:45pVenezuela's PDVSA starts oil transfer from offshore facility to barge, source..
RE
12/14Shell Settles Dispute, Invests $1 Billion To Boost Production At Oil Field In..
MT
12/11Eni Energy Evolution chief operating officer Mondazzi steps down
RE
12/11ENI : Energy Evolution COO Steps Down; Will Be Replaced by Deputy
DJ
12/11ENI : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/10Eni Signs Agreement on Oil, Gas Development in Algeria
DJ
12/10ENI : The Algerian Minister of Energy, Abdelmadjid Attar, and the CEO of Sonatra..
PU
12/10ENI : links its financial instruments to the United Nations Sustainable Developm..
PU
12/10NIGERIAN SHELL EMPLOYEES ORCHESTRATE : Dutch TV
RE
12/09SHELL FORMER UPSTREAM CHIEF : Nigeria oilfield deal was 'lawful and correct'
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 012 M 55 931 M 55 931 M
Net income 2020 -6 427 M -7 812 M -7 812 M
Net Debt 2020 19 365 M 23 540 M 23 540 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,18x
Yield 2020 4,70%
Capitalization 31 267 M 38 010 M 38 007 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,46 €
Last Close Price 8,68 €
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI S.P.A.-37.32%37 629
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.28%1 886 290
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-42.29%139 193
TOTAL SE-25.61%116 776
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.87%110 154
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-8.48%71 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ