Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:14:20 2023-01-10 pm EST
14.04 EUR   +0.67%
01:15pEni : Snam partnership for gas pipelines between algeria and italy finalised
PU
12:52pSnam and Eni, agreement on gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy
AN
11:58aEuropean bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENI : SNAM PARTNERSHIP FOR GAS PIPELINES BETWEEN ALGERIA AND ITALY FINALISED

01/10/2023 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SeaCorridor is born: a jointly controlled company for operating the assets involved in the transaction

San Donato Milanese (Milan) - January 10th, 2023 - Today saw the closing of Snam's acquisition of a 49.9% of the equity interest directly and indirectly held by Eni in the companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy. More specifically, the scope of the transaction includes the onshore gas pipelines running from the Algeria and Tunisia borders to the Tunisian coast (TTPC), and the offshore gas pipelines connecting the Tunisian coast to Italy (TMPC) [1].

These ownership interests were transferred by Eni to a new company (SeaCorridor S.r.l.), of which Snam has acquired 49.9% of the share capital, while the remaining 50.1% continues to be held by Eni. Eni and Snam will exercise joint control of SeaCorridor under joint governance arrangements.

Snam paid Eni a total consideration of about 405 million euros in the transaction [2].

The transaction leverages Eni's and Snam's respective areas of expertise in gas transport on a strategic route for the security of Italy's natural gas supply, enabling potential development initiatives within the hydrogen value chain also thanks to the natural resources North Africa has to offer. The North Africa - Europe link is a key element of progressive decarbonisation at the international level in support of the energy transition.

The transaction has obtained the authorisations envisaged under antitrust legislation and so-called golden power legislation, consent from the Tunisian government as well as the approval of the shareholders and corporate bodies of the various target companies.

Related-party transaction

The transaction qualifies as a related-party transaction for Snam and Eni pursuant to the regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 17221 of March 12th, 2010, as amended and integrated. For any further information please see Eni and Snam's joint press release dated September 27th, 2021 and December 30th, 2022 as well as the "Documento Informativo Operazioni con Parti Correlate" for transactions of greater importance with related parties prepared pursuant to applicable legislation as published by Snam on its website on December 3rd, 2021.

[1]In particular, the equity interests included in the scope of the transaction are: (i) the entire share capital of Trans Tunisian Pipeline Company S.p.A., a company that holds the exclusive right to market the natural gas transportation capacity of the on-shore pipeline; (ii) 99.85% of the share capital of Scogat S.A., a company that performs expansion works or other interventions on the on-shore pipeline; (iii) 66.06% of the share capital of Sergaz S.A., a company that provides operating and maintenance services for the on-shore pipeline and holds 49.9% of the share capital of Premium Multiservices S.A.; (iv) 50% of the share capital of Transmediterranean Pipeline Company Ltd, owner of the offshore pipeline and holder of 90% of the share capital of Samco Sagl (see point (vii) below); (v) 50% of the share capital of Transmed S.p.A., owner of the exclusive right to market the natural gas transportation capacity of the offshore pipeline; (vi) 50% of the share capital of Mariconsult S.p.A., a company providing operating and maintenance services for the offshore pipeline; and (vii) 5% of the share capital of Samco Sagl, a company providing services for the offshore pipeline.

[2] The amount comprises, among others (i) a price adjustment with respect to the originally agreed price of 385 million euros to take account of leakages that occurred during the period between signing and closing, and (ii) a ticking fee equal to 4% of the agreed price, as reduced to pursuant to point (i). The purchase and sale agreement for the transaction signed by Eni and Snam on November 27th, 2021 also provides for an earn-in and earn-out mechanism calculated on the basis of the revenues that will be generated by the invested companies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 18:14:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENI SPA
01:15pEni : Snam partnership for gas pipelines between algeria and italy finalised
PU
12:52pSnam and Eni, agreement on gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy
AN
11:58aEuropean bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
07:44aNorway awards 47 oil and gas exploration permits
RE
06:06aStock exchanges retrace; in Milan, oils do well
AN
01/09ENI : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
01/06MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 6, 2023
MS
01/06Mib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
01/06Stock markets up ahead of Eurozone CPI flash data
AN
01/06Futures await European listers in green
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 125 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 13 613 M 14 630 M 14 630 M
Net Debt 2022 13 468 M 14 474 M 14 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,45x
Yield 2022 6,30%
Capitalization 46 920 M 50 397 M 50 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,94 €
Average target price 17,11 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA4.95%50 424
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.78%1 855 795
SHELL PLC2.28%202 880
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.56%155 201
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.84%128 766
EQUINOR ASA-11.26%100 138