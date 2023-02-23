Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:50:35 2023-02-23 am EST
14.11 EUR   -0.06%
02:38aFutures bullish; Eni profit soars
AN
02:26aEni 4Q Profit Fell, 2022 Performance Driven by Favorable Commodity Environment
DJ
02:20aEni's 2022 earnings fly; new dividend tranche in March
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni 4Q Profit Fell, 2022 Performance Driven by Favorable Commodity Environment

02/23/2023 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


Eni SpA on Thursday said that profit fell in the fourth quarter of 2022 but full-year earnings benefited from a favorable commodity and refining environment.

The Italian oil-and-gas major booked a quarterly net profit of 550 million euros ($583.4 million) from EUR3.52 billion in the year-earlier period. The result was affected by fair-valued commodity derivatives, asset impairments and extraordinary, solidarity tax contributions. On an adjusted basis, net profit was EUR2.50 billion.

Sales increased to EUR31.25 billion in the quarter, compared with EUR26.76 billion a year earlier, the company said.

Quarterly hydrocarbon production was down to 1.62 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, from 1.74 million boe/d a year earlier.

In full-year 2022, Eni said that net profit soared to EUR13.81 billion from EUR5.82 billion in 2021, while adjusted operating profit came in at EUR20.39 billion driven by the exploration and production segment.

"While market conditions were clearly supportive, our 2022 financial results were underpinned by capital and cost discipline, operating performance and by effective risk management of price volatility and supply tightness," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

The company is set to release financial and operational targets later on Thursday at the capital markets day.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 0225ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.13% 0.56579 Delayed Quote.0.65%
BRENT OIL 0.47% 80.65 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.01% 0.612907 Delayed Quote.0.03%
ENI SPA -1.08% 14.114 Delayed Quote.6.23%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.8799 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.15% 0.010014 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.12% 0.829009 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
WTI 0.19% 74.211 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
All news about ENI SPA
02:38aFutures bullish; Eni profit soars
AN
02:26aEni 4Q Profit Fell, 2022 Performance Driven by Favorable Commodity Environment
DJ
02:20aEni's 2022 earnings fly; new dividend tranche in March
AN
02:01aEni Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Net Profit
MT
01:46aEni Signs Agreement for Biofuel Use on Saipem's Naval Fleet
DJ
02/22Eni Enters Biofuels Agreement for Saipem's Naval Fleet
MT
02/22Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income
RE
02/22Eni and Saipem, MoU for biogenic fuels.
AN
02/22Eni : Sustainable Mobility and Saipem sign a memorandum for the use of renewable fuels on ..
PU
02/22Eni resolves distribution of third tranche of 2022 dividend
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2022 13 506 M 14 359 M 14 359 M
Net Debt 2022 12 983 M 13 803 M 13 803 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,56x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 47 492 M 50 491 M 50 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 14,11 €
Average target price 17,07 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA6.23%50 491
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 899 100
SHELL PLC5.31%205 120
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.43%164 613
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.25%134 251
EQUINOR ASA-10.49%96 406