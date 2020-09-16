Log in
Eni : Approves 2020 Interim Dividend

09/16/2020 | 01:22am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Eni SpA said late Tuesday that it has agreed to give out an interim dividend for 2020.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said its board of directors settled for 12 European cents a share ($0.14), payable on Sept. 23.

The company paid out an interim dividend of 43 European cents in 2019.

Eni said shareholders who own an American depositary receipt--a certificate issued by a U.S. bank representing shares in foreign stock--would receive EUR0.24 per ADR, payable on Oct. 8.

The company revealed proposals at the end of July to distribute an interim dividend.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 1.82% 7.612 Delayed Quote.-45.02%
WTI 1.22% 38.883 Delayed Quote.-39.20%
Financials
Sales 2020 49 242 M 58 330 M 58 330 M
Net income 2020 -5 964 M -7 064 M -7 064 M
Net Debt 2020 20 095 M 23 804 M 23 804 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,78x
Yield 2020 6,48%
Capitalization 27 194 M 32 217 M 32 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 32 177
Free-Float 67,0%
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,65 €
Last Close Price 7,61 €
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-45.02%32 217
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.55%1 915 801
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-36.57%108 077
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-54.52%105 339
TOTAL SE-34.32%99 970
GAZPROM-28.69%55 894
