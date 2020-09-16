Eni : Approves 2020 Interim Dividend

By Mauro Orru



Eni SpA said late Tuesday that it has agreed to give out an interim dividend for 2020.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said its board of directors settled for 12 European cents a share ($0.14), payable on Sept. 23.

The company paid out an interim dividend of 43 European cents in 2019.

Eni said shareholders who own an American depositary receipt--a certificate issued by a U.S. bank representing shares in foreign stock--would receive EUR0.24 per ADR, payable on Oct. 8.

The company revealed proposals at the end of July to distribute an interim dividend.

