Eni : Autostrade per l'Italia, Eni and CDP plan joint decarbonization initiatives

Rome, 21 November 2022 - Autostrade per l'Italia, Eni and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti today signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for the energy transition across their operations.

The agreement encompasses sustainable mobility, with the specific goal of decarbonizing Italy's motorway network. This includes the development of new energy carriers for both lorries and cars, starting with biofuel from sustainable raw materials and not in competition with the food chain, hydrogen, biomethane and charging points for electric cars. The agreement also includes developing renewable energy plants by installing photovoltaic farms in areas owned by Autostrade per l'Italia or near the motorway network, also by setting up special purpose vehicles.

Refuelling areas will host an increasing number of fully electric charging posts as well as new decarbonized carriers (including electricity, biomethane and hydrogen) starting with Eni's biofuels, which will also be available in pure form from January 2023. It will also become possible to set up energy communities near areas owned by Autostrade per l'Italia or near the motorway network, where renewable energy plants will be built, encouraging the setting up of collective self-consumption initiatives.

The partnership also covers creating programmes for the development of sustainable products to improve motorway pavements and launching circular economy initiatives, starting with the collection of used tyres that can be regenerated into sustainable chemicals and energy products, including road surfaces.

CDP's CEO and General Manager Dario Scannapieco said: "The energy transition and the circular economy are two of the 10 areas of intervention CDP has identified in its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan as priority areas, in line with the market gaps identified, the targets of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the missions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. CDP intends to support actions and projects, also in partnership with qualified industrial operators, as in this case with Autostrade per l'Italia and Eni, aimed at combating climate change and promoting sustainable development, whilst ensuring a significant socio-economic benefit for the country".

Autostrade per l'Italia's CEO Roberto Tomasi added that "in a context that sees sustainability as an absolute and no longer deferrable priority, it is a fact that the motorway network and road transport continue to be an essential driver of development, a flywheel for the national economy. This is why Autostrade per l'Italia is determined in its commitment to research and training for the transition and, from this perspective, a network of consolidated synergies between the major Italian players, an essential element for implementing far-reaching systemic projects, can make a difference. The alliance between Eni, CDP and Aspi can make a difference and promote increasingly green mobility, looking to the future of new generations, with the right balance between respect for the environment and growth for the country".

"An effective energy transition requires not only a long-term vision and new technologies, but also teamwork with major Italian players. From this point of view, the cooperation with Autostrade per l'Italia and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is particularly important," said Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer of Energy Evolution at Eni. Today we are sharing several solutions for the decarbonization of long-distance transport, including for lorries, enhancing their effectiveness thanks to Autostrade's infrastructural strength and CDP's economic and financial expertise".

The present Understanding could be subject to subsequent binding actions, that the parties involved will define according to the applicable law, included that which regulates operations among related parties.

Press Office CDP: +39 06 4221 4000

ufficio.stampa@cdp.it

Press Office Autostrade per l'Italia: +39 06 43634398

ufficiostampa@autostrade.it