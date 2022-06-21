Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:24 2022-06-21 am EDT
12.04 EUR    0.00%
ENI : Cote d'Ivoire to launch the distribution of 100.000 improved cookstoves for carbon offsetting
PU
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Risk appetite returns
08:25aENI : His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
PU
Eni : Cote d'Ivoire to launch the distribution of 100.000 improved cookstoves for carbon offsetting

06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Bouaké (Cote d'Ivoire), 21 June 2022 -Eni Côte d'Ivoire has launched today in Bouaké the distribution of improved cookstoves (ICS) to vulnerable households, with an official ceremony graced by representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MINEDD), the Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and Petroci (Eni business partner in the Country) to formally announce the commencement of the activities.

Under the project, Eni will distribute 100.000 ICS over a period of 6 years, starting already in 2022, from the Region of Gbêkê, targeting more than 300.000 people. All the stoves are produced by a local manufacturer, contributing to the development of local content and in-country value creation, and they have been tested by the Centre d'Études et de Recherches sur les Énergies Renouvelables (CERER) in Senegal.

The initiative aims to substitute the traditional wood-based cooking devices, reducing exposure to unhealthy smoke for people and decreasing the pressure on the forest resources, which is a primary concern in the country. The initiative is in line with the commitments of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum last December, and is implemented in partnership with the non-profit organization AVSI.

This activity will enhance Eni's decarbonization strategy in the country, aimed at developing the Baleine discovery as the first net-zero Scope 1 & 2 emissions development in Africa. The project will contribute to the overall carbon offsetting of the Baleine project though the generation of high-quality carbon credits certified by the international standard VERRA. It will generate approximately 1M VCU (Verified Carbon Units) over the next 10 years. Thus, the cookstove distribution represents a concrete example of aligning company's targets with local development objectives to create shared sustainable value, contributing to the country's National Development Plans, as well as to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Eni is active in Cote d'Ivoire in the exploration and production sector since 2015. Its first exploration well, drilled in September 2021 in Block CI-101, led to the Baleine discovery, with resources estimated at over 2 billion barrels of oil in place and about 2.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas, which will contribute to increase energy production in Côte d'Ivoire, strengthening the country's role as a regional energy hub.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 9 324 M 9 819 M 9 819 M
Net Debt 2022 12 614 M 13 283 M 13 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,56x
Yield 2022 7,30%
Capitalization 42 558 M 44 817 M 44 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,04 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-1.44%44 817
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.38%2 162 576
SHELL PLC26.03%190 982
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%142 074
TOTALENERGIES SE12.59%137 996
PJSC GAZPROM-9.12%133 393