  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:40:11 2023-01-16 pm EST
14.28 EUR   -1.00%
11:06aDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Speroni buys 16,000 shares of Eni common stock
AN
10:42aItalian Regulator Searches Offices of Eni, Others Amid Fuel-Price Probe
DJ
10:12aEni Signs Memorandum of Intent With EGAS for Emission Reduction Technologies in Egypt
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni, Descalzi meets with Egyptian president al Sisi

01/16/2023 | 01:46pm EST
(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Monday that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi met in Cairo to further explore areas of common interest and collaboration.

The company added that a Memorandum of Intent was signed to collaborate on emission reduction technologies, including gas flaring and gas enhancement, between the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company represented by Chairman Magdy Galal, and Eni, represented by COO Natural Resources Guido Brusco. The signing took place in the presence of Oil Minister Tarek El Molla and Eni's CEO.

Based on this MoI, "the companies will conduct joint studies to identify opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oil and gas sector in Egypt, generating a plan of initiatives that will lead to further gas enhancement," the press note reads.

Eni on Monday closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR14.33 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -0.65% 14.328 Delayed Quote.8.55%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.63% 149.6395 Real-time Quote.-28.58%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.65% 310.4983 Real-time Quote.-0.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2022 13 613 M 14 728 M 14 728 M
Net Debt 2022 13 454 M 14 556 M 14 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 6,10%
Capitalization 48 528 M 52 520 M 52 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 14,42 €
Average target price 17,11 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA8.55%52 503
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.16%1 879 412
SHELL PLC4.92%208 087
TOTALENERGIES SE1.84%160 019
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.28%133 178
EQUINOR ASA-12.29%98 791