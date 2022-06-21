Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:35 2022-06-21 am EDT
12.13 EUR   +0.75%
07:22aItaly needs to speed up efforts to refill gas storage, says minister
RE
06:28aExxon joins oil majors in Qatar's mega-LNG expansion project
RE
05:11aRussian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream and Ukraine remain steady
RE
Eni : His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi

06/21/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Manama (Kingdom of Bahrain), 21 June 2022 - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi met today to discuss the progress of Eni's activities in the country, currently focused on gas production and carbon capture, energy transition and circular economy. Eni CEO also met with the Chairman of the Oil & Gas Holding Company Nogaholding, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Minister of Oil & Environment.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and the Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, discussed the ongoing cooperation aimed at strengthening the partnership in the frame of a sustainable development framework, complementing oil and gas with renewables and other decarbonisation initiatives, with focus on the development of a carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) project in partnership with Nogaholding. Such initiative is fully in line with Eni and the Kingdom's respective common target to reach zero carbon emissions.

Eni and Nogaholding further discussed potential joint cooperation initiatives, including solutions for upstream production optimization in deep gas structures, bio-refinery and bio-feed upstream.

Eni, through its environmental company Eni Rewind, is already partner with Nogaholding on evaluating business opportunities for the management and valorisation of water, soil, landfill and industrial waste leveraging Eni's proprietary technology e-hyrec.

Eni is also evaluating onshore and offshore opportunities in the upstream sector together with Tatweer Petroleum.

Eni has been present in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2018.

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI SPA
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 9 324 M 9 819 M 9 819 M
Net Debt 2022 12 614 M 13 283 M 13 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,56x
Yield 2022 7,30%
Capitalization 42 558 M 44 817 M 44 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,6%
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,04 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-1.44%44 817
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.38%2 162 576
SHELL PLC26.03%190 982
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%142 074
TOTALENERGIES SE12.59%137 996
PJSC GAZPROM-9.12%133 393