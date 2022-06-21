Eni : His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi

Manama (Kingdom of Bahrain), 21 June 2022 - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi met today to discuss the progress of Eni's activities in the country, currently focused on gas production and carbon capture, energy transition and circular economy. Eni CEO also met with the Chairman of the Oil & Gas Holding Company Nogaholding, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Minister of Oil & Environment.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and the Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, discussed the ongoing cooperation aimed at strengthening the partnership in the frame of a sustainable development framework, complementing oil and gas with renewables and other decarbonisation initiatives, with focus on the development of a carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) project in partnership with Nogaholding. Such initiative is fully in line with Eni and the Kingdom's respective common target to reach zero carbon emissions.

Eni and Nogaholding further discussed potential joint cooperation initiatives, including solutions for upstream production optimization in deep gas structures, bio-refinery and bio-feed upstream.

Eni, through its environmental company Eni Rewind, is already partner with Nogaholding on evaluating business opportunities for the management and valorisation of water, soil, landfill and industrial waste leveraging Eni's proprietary technology e-hyrec.

Eni is also evaluating onshore and offshore opportunities in the upstream sector together with Tatweer Petroleum.

Eni has been present in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2018.