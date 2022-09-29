Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:42 2022-09-29 am EDT
10.69 EUR   -0.87%
04:04aEni : Mexico and Tabasco's Ministry of Education sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote education initiatives in the state of Tabasco
09/28Eni : The European Commission selects Be Charge to build one of the largest high-speed charging networks in Europe
09/28Eni Unit Secures Contract To Construct High-speed Charging Network In Europe
Eni : Mexico and Tabasco's Ministry of Education sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote education initiatives in the state of Tabasco

09/29/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Mexico City (Mexico), September 28th, 2022- Eni Mexico and the Ministry of Education of Tabasco, (SETAB), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which envisages, among other things, education initiatives in the fields of infrastructure rehabilitation, training for teachers, and internship programs to be performed in partnership with local institutions and through the structured involvement of parents in Tabasco.

Eni Mexico and the Government of Tabasco, as partners, have collaborated on a comprehensive approach to education with the scope to further improve the skills of the teachers and the learning standards for children and youth. Through this agreement the parties aim to support local communities promoting sustainable local development, in special way in Cardenas, where the Eni's shore-base for the development of Area 1 license is located.

Education is the key driver for sustainable local development and to ensure a better future to the children and youth. Eni Mexico is committed to support and recognize the importance of children's education. Skilled generations are needed to succeed in the jobs of tomorrow, and to strengthen the country's ability to compete worldwide.

The cooperation model developed by Eni aims to collaborate with host countries, interacting on an ongoing basis with local institutions and stakeholders, in order to identify the interventions needed to respond to the needs of local communities.

Mexico is a key country in Eni's organic growth strategy. Present in Mexico since 2006, Eni Mexico is currently the main upstream international energy company operating in the country, in 2019 began production from Area 1 discoveries, through an early production configuration. Following the Miamte FPSO start-up and increased drilling activities in 2022, production is ramping-up. The company's subsidiary Eni Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. holds interests in eight exploration and production blocks (six as an Operator), all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 115 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2022 12 246 M 11 809 M 11 809 M
Net Debt 2022 10 556 M 10 179 M 10 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,07x
Yield 2022 8,15%
Capitalization 37 397 M 36 063 M 36 063 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 10,79 €
Average target price 16,47 €
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-11.73%36 063
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.23%2 013 998
SHELL PLC39.41%173 064
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%123 859
TOTALENERGIES SE5.67%116 203
EQUINOR ASA49.55%104 062