Eni : Mexico and Tabasco's Ministry of Education sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote education initiatives in the state of Tabasco

Mexico City (Mexico), September 28th, 2022- Eni Mexico and the Ministry of Education of Tabasco, (SETAB), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which envisages, among other things, education initiatives in the fields of infrastructure rehabilitation, training for teachers, and internship programs to be performed in partnership with local institutions and through the structured involvement of parents in Tabasco.

Eni Mexico and the Government of Tabasco, as partners, have collaborated on a comprehensive approach to education with the scope to further improve the skills of the teachers and the learning standards for children and youth. Through this agreement the parties aim to support local communities promoting sustainable local development, in special way in Cardenas, where the Eni's shore-base for the development of Area 1 license is located.

Education is the key driver for sustainable local development and to ensure a better future to the children and youth. Eni Mexico is committed to support and recognize the importance of children's education. Skilled generations are needed to succeed in the jobs of tomorrow, and to strengthen the country's ability to compete worldwide.

The cooperation model developed by Eni aims to collaborate with host countries, interacting on an ongoing basis with local institutions and stakeholders, in order to identify the interventions needed to respond to the needs of local communities.

Mexico is a key country in Eni's organic growth strategy. Present in Mexico since 2006, Eni Mexico is currently the main upstream international energy company operating in the country, in 2019 began production from Area 1 discoveries, through an early production configuration. Following the Miamte FPSO start-up and increased drilling activities in 2022, production is ramping-up. The company's subsidiary Eni Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. holds interests in eight exploration and production blocks (six as an Operator), all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.