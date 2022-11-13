Advanced search
03:22aEni : Mozambique's first LNG cargo departs from Coral Sul FLNG, offshore the Rovuma basin
PU
11/11Court rejects Nigeria's compensation request against Eni, Shell
RE
11/11Italian Court Rejects Nigeria Compensation Claim Against Eni
DJ
Eni : Mozambique's first LNG cargo departs from Coral Sul FLNG, offshore the Rovuma basin

11/13/2022 | 03:22am EST
Maputo (Mozambique), 13 November 2022 - Eni, as Delegated Operator of the Coral South project on behalf of its Area 4 Partners (ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS and ENH), informs that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from the Coral gas field, in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, has just departed from Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi commented that "The first shipment of LNG from Coral South project, and from Mozambique, is a new and significant step forward in Eni's strategy to leverage gas as a source that can contribute in a significant way to Europe's energy security, also through the increasing diversification of supplies, while also supporting a just and sustainable transition. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure timely valorization of Mozambique's vast gas resources".

Coral South is a landmark project for the industry and firmly places Mozambique onto the global LNG stage. The project, sanctioned in 2017, comes on stream after just 5 years, in line with the initial budget and schedule, despite the disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic. This result was made possible thanks to Eni's distinctive phased and parallelized approach, a very effective execution planning, and the strong commitment by all partners and the unwavering support of the Government of Mozambique. Coral Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year and will produce LNG from the 450 billion cubic meters of gas of the Coral reservoir.

About Area 4
Area 4 is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV), an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract. In addition to MRV, the other shareholders in Area 4 are Galp, KOGAS and ENH, each with a 10 percent participation interest. Eni is the Delegated Operator for the Coral South project and all Upstream activities in Area 4.

Mozambique press content Media Kit | Eni

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
