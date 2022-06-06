Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/06 09:19:54 am EDT
14.41 EUR   +1.05%
09:12aENI : Plenitude takes part in Fuorisalone 2022 with Feeling the Energy
PU
12:10aEurope's Eni, Repsol Secure US Nod To Restart Oil Imports From Venezuela
MT
06/03EPISODE#2 : Nuclear fission
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni : Plenitude takes part in Fuorisalone 2022 with Feeling the Energy

06/06/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 6 June 2022 - Today, Plenitude will unveil its installation "Feeling the Energy" at the Brera Botanical Garden, Milan. The work was created in the context of the "Design Re-Generation" exhibition organised by INTERNI magazine as part of FuoriSalone 2022.

Designed by the international design and innovation studio CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati in collaboration with Italo Rota, the installation is dedicated to the many forms of energy.

Feeling the Energy is an installation that gives a multisensory experience of the ways in which the energy around us can be perceived through the 5 senses.

In the installation, energy is revealed in different forms like sound, light and wind, all of which produce the energy we use in our everyday lives. In the exhibition, visitors can discover interactively how sound is created by blowing onto the tools of a living orchestra or by playing a xylophone. In both cases, it is the vibration that transmits the energy needed to produce what we hear. Moving on, visitors will find pinwheels spinning at different speeds depending on the force exerted by the wind. It is the same process that takes place in wind turbines. Finally, sunlight allows photovoltaic panels to transform rays of light into electricity, with the potential to power many of the devices we use every day.

The project uses 500 metres of anti-bacterial copper to create a path along which visitors can experiment with different forms of sustainable energy production, such as solar, wind, evaporative cooling and even sound energy through engaging and interactive games. The exhibition develops across the existing paths of the Brera Botanical Garden and visitors can interact safely with the display thanks to the antibacterial properties of copper, supplied by international manufacturer KME, one of the world's largest producers of copper and copper alloy materials. KME is a company with a longstanding focus on innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability.

In addition, the energy stored during the day can be used to light up the Botanical Garden during evening hours and to power water vaporisers that will cool the Garden while also feeding the surrounding plants.

The concept behind the installation is the importance of collaboration between individuals: thanks to the synergy between humans and nature, we produce vital energy that can move our planet forward every day.

There's more. Be Charge, Plenitude's company dedicated to the deployment of charging infrastructure for electric mobility, will be at FuoriSalone 2022 to talk about contact with nature and the cities of the future through increasingly futuristic and digitized services, such as electric mobility.

Be Charge will be present in Via Tortona 31 with its own Design Hub for visitors to discover La Via Elettrica (the electric way) and the future of e-mobility. It will be an immersive journey through which the public will experience the sounds of a real smart city of the future, engaging with interactive photos and videos and learning about all the possible evolutions of present and future mobility. In addition, Be Charge will launch the first design hackathon on the move, in collaboration with IED, to redesign space and time in everyday life.

Participation in the exhibition reflects the strategic commitment of Plenitude, Società Benefit and a pillar in Eni's decarbonisation strategy, to be an enabler of the energy transition and achieve its goal of offering 100% decarbonised products to its customers by 2040. Today Plenitude provides energy to 10 million European customers, boasting a portfolio of 1.4 GW of working renewable capacity. It aims to reach more than 6 GW of installed capacity by 2025 and more than 15 GW by 2030.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 13:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI SPA
09:12aENI : Plenitude takes part in Fuorisalone 2022 with Feeling the Energy
PU
12:10aEurope's Eni, Repsol Secure US Nod To Restart Oil Imports From Venezuela
MT
06/03EPISODE#2 : Nuclear fission
PU
05/31Eni, Ansaldo Energia To Develop Electricity Storage Solutions
MT
05/31ENI : and Ansaldo Energia sign agreement to develop solutions for electricity storage
PU
05/30Eni Unveils Partnership With Italian EV Company XEV
MT
05/30ENI : signs strategic agreement with XEV targeting the Italian industrial supply chain for..
PU
05/29Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
RE
05/27SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finish with Large Weekly Advance as Brent Crude Oil Nears $1..
MT
05/27European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2022 9 226 M 9 889 M 9 889 M
Net Debt 2022 13 085 M 14 024 M 14 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 50 956 M 54 615 M 54 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,26 €
Average target price 16,41 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA16.68%54 615
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.90%2 383 175
SHELL PLC45.58%219 426
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%150 207
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 144
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 264