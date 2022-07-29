Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:58 2022-07-29 am EDT
11.66 EUR   +5.11%
07:24aEni Discovers Gas in Block 2 Offshore Abu Dhabi; Shares Rise
MT
06:25aENI : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
06:09aEni Makes New Gas Discovery At Offshore Block 2 In UAE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni : Presentazione - Second quarter and half year 2022

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENI 1H 2022 RESULTS

Strategic Delivery, Security of Supply and Financial Performance

JULY 29, 2022

1

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing.

The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Eni S.p.A., Eni Plenitude S.p.A. società benefit, and their affiliates (collectively, the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

The Information may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on to any other person, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This document may not be removed from the premises. If this document has been received in error it must be returned immediately to the Company.

The Information is not intended for potential investors and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The Information contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Such statements, that may include statements with regard to management objectives, trends in results of operations, margins, costs, return on capital, risk management and competition are forward looking in nature. Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'targets', 'goals', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans' 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Therefore, the Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the section entitled "Risk factors" and in other sections. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, natural gas, oil products and chemicals; (ii) strong competition worldwide to supply energy to the industrial, commercial and residential energy markets; (iii) safety, security, environmental and other operational risks, and the costs and risks associated with the requirement to comply with related regulation, including regulation on GHG emissions; (iv) risks associated with the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, including the risk that exploration efforts may be unsuccessful and the operational risks associated with development projects; (v) uncertainties in the estimates of natural gas reserves; (vi) the time and expense required to develop reserves; (vii) material disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability, particularly in light of the areas in which the Company operates; (viii) risks associated with the trading environment, competition, and demand and supply dynamics in the natural gas market, including the impact under the Company take-or-paylong-term gas supply contracts; (ix) laws and regulations related to climate change; (x) risks related to legal proceedings and compliance with anti-corruption legislation; (xii) risks arising from potential future acquisitions; and (xiii) exposure to exchange rate, interest rate and credit risks.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Information or the opinions contained therein. The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document. Market data used in the Information not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.

2

1H 2022 | SIGNIFICANT STRATEGIC PROGRESS

Commonwealth Fusion Systems,

Devens Massachusetts

TECHNOLOGY AND KNOW HOW

NEW BUSINESS MODELS

STAKEHOLDER ALLIANCES

CORAL FLNG FIRST GAS

VAR ENERGY AND SPAC IPO

ENI-SONATRACH AGREEMENT

BALEINE FID IN IVORY COAST

AZULE ENERGY

QATAR NFE LNG PARTNERSHIP

CFS SITE CONSTRUCTION

SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY SET-UP

AGRI-HUB DEVELOPMENTS

3

GAS SUPPLY DIVERSIFICATION OPPORTUNITIES

UPDATE ON DELIVERING ENERGY SECURITY

A GLOBAL SCALE OF SHORT, MEDIUM & LONG-TERM OPTIONS

INITIATIVES FROM KEY PRODUCING COUNTRIES

EARLY APRIL

MID APRIL

END OF APRIL

MID JUNE

ALGERIA

EGYPT

CONGO

QATAR

TRANSMED

LNG OPTIMIZATION

MARINE XII MODULAR LNG

STRENGHTENED

SPARE CAPACITY

PARTNERSHIP

UP TO 6 BCM BY 2023

UP TO 3 BCM

UP TO 1 BCM BY 2023

UP TO 1.5 BCM BY 2025

UP TO 9 BCM BY 2024

UP TO 4 BCM BY 2025

SEIZING ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FROM OUR UPSTREAM AND GLOBAL GAS AND LNG PORTFOLIO

LIBYA

MOZAMBIQUE

ITALY

ANGOLA

INDONESIA

ADDITIONAL SUPPLY FLEXIBILITY FOR ITALY AND EUROPE

UP TO 20 BCM BY 2024-2025

LNG figures assume regasification capacity expansion program in Italy as planned

4

1H 2022 GROUP RESULTS

REINFORCING FINANCIAL STRENGHT IN THE CYCLE

EBIT

€ 11.0 BLN

STRONG CONTRIBUTIONS

ROBUST CASH GENERATION STRENGHTENING BALANCE SHEET

FROM EACH BUSINESS LINE

AND OFFERING STRATEGIC FLEXIBILITY

ORGANIC FCF | € BLN

PROFIT FROM

€ 1.0 BLN

GROWING CONTRIBUTION

ASSOCIATES

AT ASSOCIATE LEVEL

% ENERGY

EVOLUTION

3.4

NET PROFIT

€ 7.1 BLN

~6X VS 1H 2021

CFFO

€ 10.8 BLN

1H FCF 2X COVERING

10.8

YEARLY DIVIDENDS

7.3

IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE,

4.8

CAPEX

€ 3.4 BLN

% NATURAL

AT CONSTANT FX

RESOURCES

NET DEBT

€ 7.9 BLN

LEVERAGE AT RECORD LOWEST

1H 2021

CFFO

CAPEX

FCF

10 p.p. LOWER YOY

CFFO

Ebit and Net Profit are adjusted. Cash Flows are adjusted pre working capital at replacement cost and exclude effects of derivatives.

5

Net debt and leverage: before IFRS 16.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI SPA
07:24aEni Discovers Gas in Block 2 Offshore Abu Dhabi; Shares Rise
MT
06:25aENI : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
06:09aEni Makes New Gas Discovery At Offshore Block 2 In UAE
MT
05:25aENI : first offshore exploration well in Abu Dhabi results in another significant gas disc..
PU
05:22aENI SPA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:41aIvory Coast Discovers New Oil, Gas Reserves
DJ
02:46aEni lifts investor rewards after net profit jumps
RE
02:36aItaly's Eni raises share buy-back after jump in Q2 net profit
RE
02:10aItalian Oil & Gas Company Eni's H1 Profit Surges As Sales More Than Double
MT
01:54aENI : 2022 Second Quarter Results Press Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 107 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 12 088 M 12 284 M 12 284 M
Net Debt 2022 11 689 M 11 878 M 11 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 7,92%
Capitalization 38 937 M 39 566 M 39 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 11,09 €
Average target price 16,36 €
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-9.23%39 566
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY21.98%2 324 134
SHELL PLC31.06%189 225
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.05%135 883
TOTALENERGIES SE7.75%125 279
EQUINOR ASA51.04%116 762