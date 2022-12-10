Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39 2022-12-09 am EST
13.53 EUR   +0.01%
Eni: Production starts at the Tataouine photovoltaic plant in Tunisia

12/10/2022 | 08:43am EST
With an installed capacity of 10 MW, the Tataouine plant will contribute to the country's decarbonisation journey and to Eni's strategy for zeroing GHG emissions by 2050

Tunis (Tunisia), 10 December 2022 - Eni announces the beginning of production at the photovoltaic plant under its operation in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, following connection to the national grid. The event was celebrated today during a ceremony that saw the attendance of Neila Gonji, Tunisia's Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines, and local authorities.

The plant, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, will supply over 20 GWh of power per year to the national grid, while ensuring savings of around 211,000 tons of CO2 equivalent over its lifetime. The electricity produced will be supplied to STEG (Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz) as agreed through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.

The plant was built by Société Énergie Renouvelables Eni Etap (SEREE), a joint venture between Eni and ETAP (Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières) operating in the production of power from renewable energy sources.

In Tunisia, Eni also operates the ADAM photovoltaic field, with a peak capacity of 5 MW and which supplies electricity to the adjacent ADAM field in the Governorate of Tataouine, thus allowing gas savings as well as emissions reductions of over 6,500 tons of CO2 equivalent per year. The plant is a hybrid generation system, one of the most innovative and efficient currently available.

The initiative confirms Eni's contribution to the decarbonisation process of the Tunisian energy system, as well as the company's commitment to achieving zero scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050, in line with Eni's medium-to-long term strategy.

Eni has been present in Tunisia since 1961 and operates in: the upstream sector, with activity concentrated in the southern desert region and in the Mediterranean offshore; through the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio with the management of the Transmed pipeline, which connects Algeria to Italy through Tunisia; and in the Refining & Marketing sector.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 13:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
