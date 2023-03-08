Advanced search
Eni : Sustainable Mobility's diesel from 100% renewable raw materials powers Spinelli Group trucks

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST
From today, HVOlution, the biofuel produced at Venice and Gela Eni's bio-refineries, will be used by 150 vehicles from the Spinelli Group's fleet

Rome, 8 March 2023 - Eni Sustainable Mobility and the Spinelli Group, a leader in the field of integrated logistics, have signed a two-year contract to power the group's fleet with HVOlution, a diesel fuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials*. The Spinelli Group's fleet includes more than 300 heavy-duty vehicles, of which 150 are latest-generation Euro 6d trucks compatible with pure biofuel. The supply of biofuel to the Spinelli Group is made possible by Eni Sustainable Mobility's network of retail outlets. The product is now available in 57 service stations and by the end of the month it will be available in 150 sales points in Italy (see the interactive map here).

The agreement is key to Eni Sustainable Mobility and shows how the company can support heavy transport players like the Spinelli Group on the path towards decarbonization. Eni Sustainable Mobility has been operating since January 2023 and combines bio-refining, biomethane and the sale of mobility-related products in over 5,000 service stations in Italy and abroad. Eni Sustainable Mobility aims to evolve into a multi-service, multi-energy company, generating and unlocking new value for the decarbonization of the transport sector and providing services to people on the move.

The Spinelli Group was founded in 1963 and manages the entire supply chain for the container sector, from the arrival of containers in ports to their delivery to the final customer, offering shipping companies integrated solutions including multimodal transport, storage and customs forwarding activities. The agreement for the supply of HVOlution represents a key step for the Spinelli Group, as this type of biofuel can contribute to immediately decarbonize the transport supply chain. It will support the group in developing its ESG policies for a zero-emission future and to reach the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production) and SDG 13 (Climate action).

The supply of HVO diesel to the Spinelli Group's vehicles is handled through Multicard, Eni Sustainable Mobility's fuel card system designed for small, medium and large hauliers. Depending on their needs, Multicard provides a tailor-made offering for the supply of all energy carriers available at Eni service stations, including the new HVOlution fuel.

HVOlution is a biofuel produced from waste raw materials, vegetable residue and oils produced from crops that not in competition with the food chain. They are supplied to Eni through a network of agri-hubs currently being developed by the company in several African countries. These raw materials are processed in Eni's bio-refineries in Venice and Gela, where HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) diesel biofuel is produced thanks to Eni's proprietary Ecofining™ technology. HVOlution is a biofuel made of 100% pure HVO.

* Pursuant to the "REDII" Directive (EU) 2018/2001.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
