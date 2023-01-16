Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:18:59 2023-01-16 am EST
14.37 EUR   -0.39%
Eni Signs Memorandum of Intent With EGAS for Emission Reduction Technologies in Egypt
MT
Eni : The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
PU
09:56aFuel prices other than advertising, Antitrust initiates investigation
AN
Eni : The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi

01/16/2023 | 10:00am EST
Cairo (Egypt), 16 January 2023 - The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the Chief Executive Officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, met in Cairo today to follow up on areas of common interest and collaboration.

The main topics discussed were Eni's current and future activities in Egypt, with a focus on Eni's ongoing exploration campaign, whose preliminary results are positive, showing the potential to increase export quickly, leveraging the spare capacity available at Eni's assets on the Mediterranean coast. The parties also discussed Eni's ongoing and future plans for the energy transition and decarbonisation of the Egyptian energy sector, including initiatives to substitute gas with renewable energy in assets, circular economy projects, CCS plants, production of agro-feedstock for biorefining, and others.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Intent ("MoI") to collaborate on emission reduction technologies, including gas flaring reduction and gas valorization, was signed between the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) represented by Chairman Magdy Galal, and Eni, represented by COO Natural Resources Guido Brusco. The signature took place at the presence of the Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Based on such MoI, the companies will jointly conduct studies to identify opportunities to reduce GHG emissions in the oil and gas sector in Egypt, generating a master plan of initiatives leading to additional gas valorization.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through the subsidiary IEOC. The company is currently the country's leading producer with an equity hydrocarbon production of approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
