    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:23 2022-09-21 am EDT
11.44 EUR   +2.70%
Eni : UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea

09/21/2022 | 06:22am EDT
To support the application, Eni UK announces the creation of the Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative targeting substantive decarbonisation of the UK South East

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 21 September 2022 - Eni UK announces that it has submitted through the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) system a Carbon Storage License Application for the Hewett depleted gas field on the Southern North Sea for the development of a CCS project aimed at decarbonising the Bacton and Thames Estuary area.

The Hewett depleted gas field is an ideal site for permanent and safe CO2 storage with a total capacity of about 330 million tonnes.

The CCS project will allow to avoid a significant volume of CO2 to the atmosphere, equivalent to the carbon dioxide emissions of over 3 million homes or over 6 million cars per year.

Eni UK can leverage its extensive experience and subsurface knowledge of the Hewett depleted gas field, having operated safely the gas production in the area for over 40 years.

In addition, Eni UK announces the set up of the Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative with the aim to decarbonise and to unlock new greener growth opportunities for the automotive, ceramics, food, materials, energy and waste disposal sectors in the UK South East, supporting materially the UK's decarbonisation strategy.

Eni UK will play a pivotal role in this industry-led initiative by transporting and storing CO2 in its Hewett depleted gas field, that could be operational as early as 2027.

Eni UK will provide further added value to this initiative by leveraging on the ongoing technical and commercial experience gained from Liverpool Bay CCS and the wider HyNet NW Cluster, as an existing CO2 appraisal and storage license holder.

The collaboration of industrial partners under the Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative could contribute significantly to the development of a hydrogen economy in the UK and become a game-changer in addressing the decarbonisation needs of UK's South-East, while supporting the UK 'Net Zero' targets.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 113 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 11 594 M 11 581 M 11 581 M
Net Debt 2022 10 571 M 10 559 M 10 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,47x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 38 750 M 38 707 M 38 707 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,14 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-8.84%38 707
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.23%2 116 362
SHELL PLC41.97%189 441
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.88%128 105
TOTALENERGIES SE9.50%123 518
EQUINOR ASA49.03%108 581