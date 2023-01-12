Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:43:12 2023-01-12 am EST
14.35 EUR   +0.79%
07:24aEni, Vår Energi awarded 12 new exploration licenses in Norway
AN
06:10aSquares bullish; Iveco acts as locomotive on Mib
AN
03:50aMilan still bullish; Enel takes top spot
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni, Vår Energi awarded 12 new exploration licenses in Norway

01/12/2023 | 07:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Thursday that through Vår Energi, a listed company in which it is the main shareholder, it will participate in a total of 12 new exploration licenses as a result of the "2022 Awards in Predefined Areas" tender process run by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Vår Energi was awarded 5 licenses as an Operator and 7 licenses as a partner. The licenses are distributed over all three major mining basins on the Norwegian continental shelf.

"The APA 2022 results strengthen Vår Energi's position as one of the leading energy companies in Norway. The new exploration licenses are located both in areas around production centers and in areas of high exploration potential, in possible future key areas for Vår Energi. The licenses awarded confirm Vår Energi's strategy and commitment to exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf, which is a key part of the company's future organic growth," the company explained in a note.

Vår Energi holds more than 148 licenses in Norway, including 36 fields that produced about 246,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021.

Eni trades in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR14.36 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 0.80% 14.358 Delayed Quote.7.18%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.25% 304.6868 Real-time Quote.-6.31%
VAR ENERGI 1.05% 31.895 Real-time Quote.-6.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 125 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 13 613 M 14 637 M 14 637 M
Net Debt 2022 13 454 M 14 465 M 14 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 47 916 M 51 517 M 51 517 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 14,24 €
Average target price 17,11 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA7.18%51 517