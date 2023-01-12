Eni, Vår Energi awarded 12 new exploration licenses in Norway

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Thursday that through Vår Energi, a listed company in which it is the main shareholder, it will participate in a total of 12 new exploration licenses as a result of the "2022 Awards in Predefined Areas" tender process run by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Vår Energi was awarded 5 licenses as an Operator and 7 licenses as a partner. The licenses are distributed over all three major mining basins on the Norwegian continental shelf.

"The APA 2022 results strengthen Vår Energi's position as one of the leading energy companies in Norway. The new exploration licenses are located both in areas around production centers and in areas of high exploration potential, in possible future key areas for Vår Energi. The licenses awarded confirm Vår Energi's strategy and commitment to exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf, which is a key part of the company's future organic growth," the company explained in a note.

Vår Energi holds more than 148 licenses in Norway, including 36 fields that produced about 246,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021.

