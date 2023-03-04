Eni agrees deal with UAE's ADNOC as Italy rebuilds relationship

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni
said it would cooperate with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC) on energy transition projects, as Rome's new government
works to rebuilds ties with the United Arab Emirates.
After a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
al-Nahyan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that now
that reciprocal trust was being re-established areas for future
cooperation could range from energy to defence.
"Discussions ... went very, very well and we're going back
to a strategic partnership. Italy historically had very strong
relations with UAE which in recent years experienced serious
difficulties," she told reporters in Abu Dhabi.
Italy in 2021 halted the sale of thousands of missiles to
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing Rome's commitment to restoring
peace in Yemen. The UAE in turn asked Italy to vacate a military
base in the Gulf.
State-controlled Eni said that together with ADNOC it would
explore opportunities in renewable energy, blue and green
hydrogen and carbon dioxide capture and storage.
The two companies will also work on reducing greenhouse gas
and methane gas emissions, as well as routine gas flaring.
Italy on Saturday signed a declaration of intent with UAE
climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate
summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out
an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.
"We found our partners extremely open and attentive to the
priorities on our agenda," Meloni said.
Meloni said the UAE was particularly interested in Italy's
energy policy in Africa, which was discussed on Saturday
alongside topics such as the stabilisation of Libya and
financial situation in Tunisia, which have an impact on
migration flows.
"I think there is a strong will on both sides to rebuild not
just good but excellent relations, a friendship, which I think
is very important for our national interest."
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Additional reporting by Hatem Maher
in Cairo and Angelo Amante in Rome. Editing by Jane Merriman,
Alexandra Hudson)