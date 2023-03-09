Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:59:24 2023-03-09 am EST
13.35 EUR   -0.48%
Eni and CFS support fusion energy development
AN
10:55aEni : signs a new collaboration agreement with CFS to support development of fusion energy
PU
02:14aENI : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
Eni and CFS support fusion energy development

03/09/2023 | 11:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Eni Spa and Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a spin-out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, announced Thursday that they have signed a cooperation agreement, with the goal of accelerating the industrialization of fusion energy.

Eni first invested in CFS in 2018 and is a strategic shareholder. This agreement strengthens the partnership between the two companies, combining Eni's engineering and project management expertise with a range of projects to support CFS, and the development and deployment of fusion energy on an industrial scale, as explained by the company.

"Eni was the first energy company to believe in and invest in this technology, which, once taken to industrial scale, can make a really important contribution to the energy transition."

CFS has embarked on the fastest path to commercialization of fusion energy. In September 2021, CFS reached a major milestone with the successful testing of a HighTemperature Superconductors superconducting technology magnet, the most powerful magnet of its kind in the World, which will ensure confinement of plasma in the magnetic fusion process and can help achieve net fusion energy in a future demonstration plant.

The path taken by CFS with the support of Eni is characterized by a pragmatic and progressive approach aimed at achieving industrial application of magnetic confinement fusion technology in the next decade. SPARC, which aims to be the world's first magnetic confinement pilot plant with net fusion energy production, is under construction and will be operational by 2025.

Eni expects SPARC, in turn, to serve as a test bed for the development of ARC: the first industrial fusion power plant capable of feeding electricity into the grid, which is expected to be operational in the early 2030s.

Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi commented, "We will see the first CFS power plant based on magnetic confinement fusion realized early in the next decade, then having almost two decades ahead of us to deploy the technology and achieve the energy transition targets to 2050. This will mean having at the industrial level a technology that can provide large amounts of energy without any greenhouse gas emissions produced in a safe, clean and virtually inexhaustible way providing a substantial contribution to the energy transition. This is why we are facing a potential epoch-making technological breakthrough. For several years, Eni has been placing technology leadership, with a neutrality and diversification approach, at the basis of its decarbonization path."

"Aware of the great strategic value of this technology and the strength of CFS, since 2018 Eni has invested in the company and was the first energy company to make a concrete commitment in this area. Today we further strengthen this collaboration with our expertise and experience with the aim of accelerating the industrialization path of the merger as much as possible."

"The collaboration agreement between CFS and our long-time partner, Eni, has the great potential to advance our efforts on key global challenges and opportunities to transform the energy landscape through an unlimited supply of clean fusion energy," said CFS CEO Bob Mumgaard.

"This agreement underscores the key role that existing energy companies play in accelerating the industrialization of fusion energy and the strength of partnering with such companies."

In detail, the cooperation agreement provides for joint work to accelerate the industrial development of ARC, a series of projects currently under development that include operational and technological support, project execution through the sharing of methodologies borrowed from the energy industry, as well as stakeholder relations.

"For Eni, magnetic confinement fusion occupies a central role among technologies for decarbonization as it may eventually enable humanity to have large amounts of energy with zero emissions and with a safe and virtually unlimited process, changing the paradigm of energy generation forever."

Eni's stock is down 0.1 percent at EUR13.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

