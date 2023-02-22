Eni and Saipem, MoU for biogenic fuels.

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced on Wednesday that Eni Sustainable Mobility and Saipem Spa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of using biogenic fuels on Saipem's drilling and construction vessels, with particular reference to operations in the Mediterranean Sea area. Saipem has a fleet operating worldwide that consists of 45 construction and drilling vessels.

The MoU represents an important milestone for Eni and Saipem, "confirming their mutual commitment to diversifying energy sources and reducing the carbon footprint in offshore operations," as explained by Eni.

This agreement, in particular, is part of the implementation of Saipem's strategy to reduce GHG emissions and implements, together with the other initiatives and investments set out in the Group's strategic plan, the pathway for reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035 and achieving the Net Zero target at 2050.

Through the use of biogenic fuels, Saipem aims to reduce emissions by about 550,000 Tons of CO2eq per year, or about 60 percent of its total annual Scope 1 emissions.

On Wednesday, Eni closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR14.11 per share; Saipem, meanwhile, finished down 2.2 percent at EUR1.40 per share.

