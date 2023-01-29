Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
2023-01-27
14.29 EUR   +0.66%
06:24aEni : and partners complete the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 offshore Lebanon
PU
03:06aItaly's Eni signs $8 billion Libya gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli
RE
01/28Italy's Eni signs $8 billion gas deal with Libya
RE
Eni : and partners complete the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 offshore Lebanon

01/29/2023
The operation strengthens the strategic cooperation with QatarEnergy, a partner in Qatar, Oman, Mexico, Morocco and Mozambique, and confirms the interest of the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Beirut (Lebanon), 29 January 2023 - Eni and TotalEnergies have completed the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 off the coast of Lebanon. The transfer agreement was signed, at the presence of the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, by the Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon, Walid Fayad, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy and Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi and the CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, in Beirut today.

With this transfer, Eni will hold a 35% interest, QatarEnergy a 30% and TotalEnergies, the operator, the remaining 35%.

The operation strengthens the strategic cooperation with QatarEnergy, a partner in Qatar, Oman, Mexico, Morocco and Mozambique, and confirms the interest of the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 11:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 134 B 134 B
Net income 2022 13 328 M 14 468 M 14 468 M
Net Debt 2022 12 658 M 13 740 M 13 740 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 6,15%
Capitalization 48 091 M 52 204 M 52 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA7.57%52 204
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.49%1 927 277
SHELL PLC1.91%204 712
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.05%157 227
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.65%135 205
EQUINOR ASA-13.72%97 142