Eni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni
said on Sunday it had made a new gas discovery in an
Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.
State-controlled Eni is looking for new gas sources as it
aims to completely replace gas imports from Russia by 2025
following the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The new discovery is located in the Nargis-1 exploration
well and "can be developed leveraging the proximity to Eni's
existing facilities", the group said in a statement.
The Nargis-1 well is part of Egypt's 1,800-sq. km Nargis
Offshore Area concession operated by Chevron, with a 45%
interest in it. Eni also holds a 45% stake, while Tharwa
Petroleum Company SAE holds a 10% interest.
