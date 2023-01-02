Eni brings Sustainable Mobility to life for mobility transition

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Monday the birth of Eni Sustainable Mobility, the new company dedicated to sustainable mobility.

As Eni explains, it is a vertically integrated company along the entire value chain, which aims to provide progressively decarbonized services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the path to zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.

Eni Sustainable Mobility will develop biorefining, biomethane and the sale of mobility products, services and solutions, in Italy and abroad, on a path that will see it evolve into a multi-service and multi-energy company.

The company includes the biorefining and biomethane assets, which include the Venice and Gela biorefineries and the development of new projects such as Livorno and Pengerang, in Malaysia, which are now being evaluated; marketing and commercialization, through a network of more than 5.000 points of sale in Europe, of all energy carriers including hydrogen and electric, fuels including those of a biological nature such as HVO and biomethane, as well as other mobility products such as bitumen, lubricants and fuels, and all mobility-related services such as Enjoy car sharing, catering and proximity stores at points of sale in the territory.

Claudio Descalzi, Eni's chief executive officer, commented, "This new company represents the second strategic lever, to be placed side by side with Plenitude, as part of our energy transition pathway for the abatement of Scope 3 emissions, the most significant and difficult to eliminate since they are generated by customers through the use of products. Through this transaction we are integrating and unlocking new value from our industrial initiatives, products and services based on innovative technologies that will form a unique and decarbonized mobility offering."

CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility is Stefano Ballista, formerly Sustainable Mobility director of Eni's Energy Evolution. Eni Sustainable Mobility is directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100 percent of its share capital.

Eni's stock is up 1.9 percent at EUR13.54 per share.

