Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:49 2023-01-02 am EST
13.57 EUR   +2.11%
04:52aEni brings Sustainable Mobility to life for mobility transition
AN
03:56aEni Incorporates New Sustainable Mobility Company
MT
02:36aMib expected to rise on first day of year
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni brings Sustainable Mobility to life for mobility transition

01/02/2023 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Monday the birth of Eni Sustainable Mobility, the new company dedicated to sustainable mobility.

As Eni explains, it is a vertically integrated company along the entire value chain, which aims to provide progressively decarbonized services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the path to zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.

Eni Sustainable Mobility will develop biorefining, biomethane and the sale of mobility products, services and solutions, in Italy and abroad, on a path that will see it evolve into a multi-service and multi-energy company.

The company includes the biorefining and biomethane assets, which include the Venice and Gela biorefineries and the development of new projects such as Livorno and Pengerang, in Malaysia, which are now being evaluated; marketing and commercialization, through a network of more than 5.000 points of sale in Europe, of all energy carriers including hydrogen and electric, fuels including those of a biological nature such as HVO and biomethane, as well as other mobility products such as bitumen, lubricants and fuels, and all mobility-related services such as Enjoy car sharing, catering and proximity stores at points of sale in the territory.

Claudio Descalzi, Eni's chief executive officer, commented, "This new company represents the second strategic lever, to be placed side by side with Plenitude, as part of our energy transition pathway for the abatement of Scope 3 emissions, the most significant and difficult to eliminate since they are generated by customers through the use of products. Through this transaction we are integrating and unlocking new value from our industrial initiatives, products and services based on innovative technologies that will form a unique and decarbonized mobility offering."

CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility is Stefano Ballista, formerly Sustainable Mobility director of Eni's Energy Evolution. Eni Sustainable Mobility is directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100 percent of its share capital.

Eni's stock is up 1.9 percent at EUR13.54 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 2.06% 13.554 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.01% 1063.23 Real-time Quote.-0.37%
All news about ENI SPA
04:52aEni brings Sustainable Mobility to life for mobility transition
AN
03:56aEni Incorporates New Sustainable Mobility Company
MT
02:36aMib expected to rise on first day of year
AN
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Finishing 2022 with Small Gains
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Hanging on for Small Friday Gains
MT
2022Snam-Eni: conditions for Algeria-Italy gas pipeline partnership fulfilled
AN
2022Mib at a loss; contraction is 13% in 2022
AN
2022Eni, 4 Other Energy Companies Remain Under Probe by Italian Antitrust Body for Alleged ..
MT
2022Italy's Antitrust Authority Drops Improper Price-Setting Probe on A2A, Hera
MT
2022Stock exchanges still down; on Mib milgiora energy
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 126 B 134 B 134 B
Net income 2022 13 614 M 14 549 M 14 549 M
Net Debt 2022 13 536 M 14 466 M 14 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 6,62%
Capitalization 44 706 M 47 778 M 47 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,29 €
Average target price 17,01 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA0.00%47 778
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 878 361
SHELL PLC0.00%196 279
TOTALENERGIES SE0.00%155 681
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%126 338
EQUINOR ASA49.13%113 138