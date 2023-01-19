Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
01:04:35 2023-01-19 pm EST
14.35 EUR   -0.77%
12:26pEni closes public offering for fully placed bond
AN
12:04pMib in the red; Alfonsino splashes among PMIs
AN
09:45aItaly's PM Meloni faces tricky choice over key Treasury role
RE
Eni closes public offering for fully placed bond

01/19/2023 | 12:26pm EST
(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced on Thursday that the total nominal amount of the public offering for subscription and admission to listing of the bonds of the loan to 2028 has been fully placed.

Thus, those in charge of the placement made use of the option to arrange for the early closure of the offer to January 20, 2023 at 1700 CET following the full placement to the general public of the maximum total nominal amount of the offer, amounting to EUR2 billion.

Eni closed Thursday 1.4 percent in the red at EUR14.25 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2022 13 594 M 14 706 M 14 706 M
Net Debt 2022 13 427 M 14 525 M 14 525 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,58x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 48 656 M 52 635 M 52 635 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 14,46 €
Average target price 16,96 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA8.84%52 635
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 882 540
SHELL PLC3.33%207 705
TOTALENERGIES SE1.62%159 477
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.80%132 764
EQUINOR ASA-12.00%99 258