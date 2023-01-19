Eni closes public offering for fully placed bond

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced on Thursday that the total nominal amount of the public offering for subscription and admission to listing of the bonds of the loan to 2028 has been fully placed.

Thus, those in charge of the placement made use of the option to arrange for the early closure of the offer to January 20, 2023 at 1700 CET following the full placement to the general public of the maximum total nominal amount of the offer, amounting to EUR2 billion.

Eni closed Thursday 1.4 percent in the red at EUR14.25 per share.

