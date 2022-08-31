Eni: extraordinary contribution due by enterprises operating in the energy sector redetermined to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 31 August 2022 - With reference to the provision introduced by Article 37 of Law Decree no. 21/2022, establishing an extraordinary contribution due by enterprises operating in the energy sector, and pursuant to the guidelines provided by the Italian tax authorities by means of Circular Letter no. 22/E of 23 June 2022, at the end of June Eni determined the total amount of the contribution to be approximately EUR 550 million and paid 40% of such amount as advance payment.

Following further clarifications provided by the Italian tax authorities by means of Circular Letter no. 25/E of 11 July 2022 and the response to the ruling application filed by Eni Spa regarding the relevance of extra-territorial transactions for the calculation of the taxable base, the total amount of the contribution has been redetermined to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion.

Today, the difference of the advance payment as redetermined pursuant to the abovementioned Circular Letter no. 25/E has been duly paid, equal to an amount of around EUR 340 million.