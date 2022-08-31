Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
2022-08-31
12.05 EUR   -1.50%
04:50aENI : extraordinary contribution due by enterprises operating in the energy sector redetermined to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion
08/30ENI : The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
08/29European ADRs Nudge Lower in Monday Trading
Eni: extraordinary contribution due by enterprises operating in the energy sector redetermined to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion

08/31/2022
San Donato Milanese (Milan), 31 August 2022 - With reference to the provision introduced by Article 37 of Law Decree no. 21/2022, establishing an extraordinary contribution due by enterprises operating in the energy sector, and pursuant to the guidelines provided by the Italian tax authorities by means of Circular Letter no. 22/E of 23 June 2022, at the end of June Eni determined the total amount of the contribution to be approximately EUR 550 million and paid 40% of such amount as advance payment.

Following further clarifications provided by the Italian tax authorities by means of Circular Letter no. 25/E of 11 July 2022 and the response to the ruling application filed by Eni Spa regarding the relevance of extra-territorial transactions for the calculation of the taxable base, the total amount of the contribution has been redetermined to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion.

Today, the difference of the advance payment as redetermined pursuant to the abovementioned Circular Letter no. 25/E has been duly paid, equal to an amount of around EUR 340 million.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 113 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 11 654 M 11 674 M 11 674 M
Net Debt 2022 10 949 M 10 968 M 10 968 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,79x
Yield 2022 7,19%
Capitalization 42 876 M 42 949 M 42 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,24 €
Average target price 16,32 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
