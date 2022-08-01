Log in
Italy's Eni sets up vehicle to support innovative technologies
RE
ENI : for 2021 – Human Rights
PU
ENI : launches Eniverse Ventures to enhance proprietary technologies in new businesses while promoting a just transition
PU
Eni : for 2021 – Human Rights

08/01/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Eni for 2021

Human rights

Mission

We are an energy company.

We concretely support a just energy transition, with the objective of preserving our planet

and promoting an efﬁcient and sustainable access to energy for all. Our work is based on passion and innovation,

on our unique strengths and skills, on the equal dignity of each person,

recognizing diversity as a key value for human development, on the responsibility, integrity and transparency of our actions.

We believe in the value of long-term partnerships with the Countries

and communities where we operate, bringing long-lasting prosperity for all.

Global goals for a sustainable development

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, presented in September 2015, identifes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which represent the common targets of sustainable development on the current complex social problems. These goals are an important reference for the international community and Eni in managing activities in those Countries in which it operates.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Disclaimer

Eni for 2021 is a document published on a yearly basis which contains certain forward looking statements related to the different topics covered therein. Forwardlooking statement are based on Eni management's reasonable assumptions and belief in light of the information available to them at the time the statements are made. Nevertheless, by their nature, forwardlooking statements involve an element of uncertainty as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and which are, in whole or in part, beyond Eni's control and reasonable prediction. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including without limitation: the impact of the pandemic disease (COVID19); the fluctuation of the demand; the offer and the pricing of oil and natural gas and other oil products; the actual operational performances; the general macroeconomic conditions; geopolitical factors and changes in the economic and regulatory framework in many of the Countries in which Eni operates; the achievements reached in the development and use of new technologies; changes in the stakeholders' expectations and other changes to business conditions. The readers of the document are therefore invited to take into account a possible discrepancy between the forwardlooking statements included and the results that may be achieved as a consequence of the events or factors indicated above. Eni for 2021 also contains terms such as, for instance, "partnership" or "public/private partnership" used for convenience only, without a technicallegal implication. "Eni" means the parent company Eni SpA and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Photos: All the photos of the covers and the reports Eni for 2021 come from the Eni photographic archive.

Published in August 2022

Contents

External links

Bookmarks

FOCUS ON Additional information

INTRODUCTION

CO M M I T M E N T

D UE

ACCESS TO

REPORTING

D I L I G EN CE

REMEDY

FRAMEWORK

Why read Eni for

Human rights?

In this report, an updated version of the one released in July 2021, Eni aims to describe its approach to respect for human rights which is in accordance to the UN Guiding Principles (UNGPs) and based on the dignity of every human being, and the wellbeing of people and communities everywhere Eni works.

The Introduction of the Report provides an overview of Eniʼs activities and the relevant challenges and opportunities in terms of respect for human rights, also taking into consideration the evolution of the business and human rights scenario. Eniʼs approach to human rights builds on these premises and mirrors the structure of the UNGPs. The document analyses the three main components of Eniʼs approach:

  • commitment to respect for human rights, includ- ing the internal policies and rules on human rights, how they are integrated in Corporate Governance, the awareness and training initiatives and the long-term relationships with human rights experts and organizations;
  • the human rights due diligence where, in addition to a description of cross-cutting impact assess- ment processes, information on due diligence is provided with specific reference to Eniʼs human rights salient issues;
  • access to remedy, which describes the methodol- ogy and the process applied by Eni to provide ac- cess to remedial measures in the event of impacts

resulting from or associated to its activities.

The report is written in line with the main recommendations of the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework (published in February 2015).

INTRODUCTION

CO M M I T M E N T

D UE

ACCESS TO

REPORTING

D I L I G EN CE

REMEDY

FRAMEWORK

Introduction

Message to our Stakeholders and Rightsholders

4

Business model

6

Scenario

8

Eni's approach to human rights

13

Eni's commitment

to respect for human rights

14

Eniʼs Statement on Respect for Human Rights

16

Eniʼs Statements in compliance with national laws

17

Human rights reflected in Eniʼs internal policies

18

Human rights governance

22

Human rights in the Integrated Risk Management (IRM)

25

Incentives and remuneration linked to sustainability and human rights targets

25

Communicating commitment: Eniʼs CEO speaks out on human rights

28

Embedding human rights: training activities

29

Human rights due diligence

33

Eniʼs human rights due diligence approach

34

The identification of salient human rights issues

37

Human rights in the workplace

39

Human rights in Eni's relations with suppliers and other business partners

58

Human rights in host community relations

71

Human rights and security

82

Communication and disclosure

86

Access to remedy

89

Eniʼs commitment to remediation

89

Grievance mechanisms

91

4Whistleblowing reporting management system

95

International relations for human rights

98

UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework Index

100

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
