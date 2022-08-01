Eni : for 2021 – Human Rights

We concretely support a just energy transition, with the objective of preserving our planet
and promoting an efﬁcient and sustainable access to energy for all. Our work is based on passion and innovation,
on our unique strengths and skills, on the equal dignity of each person,
recognizing diversity as a key value for human development, on the responsibility, integrity and transparency of our actions.
We believe in the value of long-term partnerships with the Countries
and communities where we operate, bringing long-lasting prosperity for all.
Global goals for a sustainable development
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, presented in September 2015, identifes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which represent the common targets of sustainable development on the current complex social problems. These goals are an important reference for the international community and Eni in managing activities in those Countries in which it operates.
HUMAN RIGHTS
In this report, an updated version of the one released in July 2021, Eni aims to describe its approach to respect for human rights which is in accordance to the UN Guiding Principles (UNGPs) and based on the dignity of every human being, and the wellbeing of people and communities everywhere Eni works.
The Introduction of the Report provides an overview of Eniʼs activities and the relevant challenges and opportunities in terms of respect for human rights, also taking into consideration the evolution of the business and human rights scenario. Eniʼs approach to human rights builds on these premises and mirrors the structure of the UNGPs. The document analyses the three main components of Eniʼs approach:
commitment to respect for human rights, includ- ing the internal policies and rules on human rights, how they are integrated in Corporate Governance, the awareness and training initiatives and the long-term relationships with human rights experts and organizations;
the human rights due diligence where, in addition to a description of cross-cutting impact assess- ment processes, information on due diligence is provided with specific reference to Eniʼs human rights salient issues;
access to remedy, which describes the methodol- ogy and the process applied by Eni to provide ac- cess to remedial measures in the event of impacts
resulting from or associated to its activities.
The report is written in line with the main recommendations of the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework (published in February 2015).
