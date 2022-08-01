Eni : for 2021 – Human Rights

Mission

We are an energy company.

We concretely support a just energy transition, with the objective of preserving our planet

and promoting an efﬁcient and sustainable access to energy for all. Our work is based on passion and innovation,

on our unique strengths and skills, on the equal dignity of each person,

recognizing diversity as a key value for human development, on the responsibility, integrity and transparency of our actions.

We believe in the value of long-term partnerships with the Countries

and communities where we operate, bringing long-lasting prosperity for all.

Global goals for a sustainable development

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, presented in September 2015, identifes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which represent the common targets of sustainable development on the current complex social problems. These goals are an important reference for the international community and Eni in managing activities in those Countries in which it operates.