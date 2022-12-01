Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
02:17 2022-12-01 am EST
14.24 EUR   -0.59%
01:52aEni in Early Talks to Buy Neptune Energy, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rebound with Broader Markets, Crude Oil Gains
MT
11/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sliding Despite Wednesday Rebound by Crude Oil
MT
Eni in Early Talks to Buy Neptune Energy, Reuters Reports

12/01/2022 | 01:52am EST
--Italy's Eni SpA is in preliminary talks to buy Neptune Energy Group Ltd. for around $5 billion-$6 billion, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed source.

--The private-equity backed firm produces oil and gas, with operations in Norway, the U.K., Indonesia and Algeria among other countries.

--Neptune Energy is owned by China Investment Corp., the Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3EQXjKA


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 0151ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.03% 86.52 Delayed Quote.6.82%
ENI SPA 0.90% 14.324 Delayed Quote.17.22%
NEPTUNE COMPANY 0.00% 12100 End-of-day quote.-56.79%
RS GROUP PLC -0.38% 918 Delayed Quote.-23.88%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 4.32% 31.17 Delayed Quote.-43.22%
WTI -0.44% 80.177 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 126 B 126 B
Net income 2022 13 698 M 14 126 M 14 126 M
Net Debt 2022 14 085 M 14 525 M 14 525 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 6,14%
Capitalization 48 260 M 49 768 M 49 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 14,32 €
Average target price 16,91 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA16.17%49 768
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.93%1 942 677
SHELL PLC50.70%202 968
TOTALENERGIES SE35.13%152 699
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.29%126 799
EQUINOR ASA59.81%119 593