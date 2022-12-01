Eni in Early Talks to Buy Neptune Energy, Reuters Reports

--Italy's Eni SpA is in preliminary talks to buy Neptune Energy Group Ltd. for around $5 billion-$6 billion, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed source.

--The private-equity backed firm produces oil and gas, with operations in Norway, the U.K., Indonesia and Algeria among other countries.

--Neptune Energy is owned by China Investment Corp., the Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners.

