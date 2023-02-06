Eni : in European partnership with Nexi for the development of the company's electronic and digital

Nexi, The European PayTech, will be Eni's preferred partner in Europe for the evolution and implementation of payment solutions for its business customers and consumers.

Milan, 6 February 2023 - Eni and Nexi announce they have signed an agreement for the development of innovative electronic and digital payment services for Eni and its companies in Italy and Europe.

The collaboration entails that Nexi will be Eni's primary partner both ensuring the best evolution of existing payment services and defining and implementing new solutions to support the energy company's businesses, particularly Sustainable Mobility and Plenitude. To accomplish this goal, the companies will team up their best-in-class expertise in their respective markets.

This partnership will enable Eni to improve the customer experience for its clients and take advantage of future opportunities arising from the evolution of payment systems and relevant regulation at the European level.

In turn, Nexi will benefit from the opportunity to work with Eni to develop new business synergies and new solutions as well as to continuing to provide and enhance its digital payment services to the energy company.