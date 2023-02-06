Eni : in European partnership with Nexi for the development of the company's electronic and digital
02/06/2023 | 05:00am EST
Nexi, The European PayTech, will be Eni's preferred partner in Europe for the evolution and implementation of payment solutions for its business customers and consumers.
Milan, 6 February 2023 - Eni and Nexi announce they have signed an agreement for the development of innovative electronic and digital payment services for Eni and its companies in Italy and Europe.
The collaboration entails that Nexi will be Eni's primary partner both ensuring the best evolution of existing payment services and defining and implementing new solutions to support the energy company's businesses, particularly Sustainable Mobility and Plenitude. To accomplish this goal, the companies will team up their best-in-class expertise in their respective markets.
This partnership will enable Eni to improve the customer experience for its clients and take advantage of future opportunities arising from the evolution of payment systems and relevant regulation at the European level.
In turn, Nexi will benefit from the opportunity to work with Eni to develop new business synergies and new solutions as well as to continuing to provide and enhance its digital payment services to the energy company.
Nexi is Europe's PayTech company operating in high‐growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographic reach and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e‐commerce expertise and industry‐specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Nexi's technological platform and the best‐in‐class professional skills in the sector enable the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions and Digital Banking Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments. It offers companies the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and expand. By simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together, Nexi promotes progress to benefit everyone.