  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:12 2022-07-18 am EDT
11.10 EUR   +2.42%
Eni : launches the first production of vegetable oil for biorefining in Kenya

07/18/2022 | 05:44am EDT
The initiative in Kenya represents the first integrated project in the world to bring Africa into the vertical bio-refinery supply chain by providing income opportunities and market access to thousands of farmers in degraded areas.

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 18 July 2022 - Eni completed the construction of the oilseed collection and pressing plant (agri-hub) in Makueni, Kenya, and started production of the first vegetable oil for bio-refineries.

The first agri-hub will have an installed capacity of 15,000 tons with an expected production of 2,500 tons in 2022.

"This project embodies all the pillars of Eni's approach to sustainability. First, the carbon neutrality, as bio- refining is an important element in our path to zero emissions by 2050. Second, the operational excellence, as we completed the work on schedule, one year after the agreement with the Kenyan government and six months after the shipyard's start-up, in total safety, with more than 200,000 hours worked without any accidents. Third, the social development, as we are creating opportunities for the local community: we have involved 25,000 farmers and employed up to 200 people a day in the construction of the center. In our vertical integration model, seed cultivation is handled by local farmers, thus promoting their access to market and ensuring access to land," said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

The agri-hub will process castor, croton and cottonseeds to extract vegetable oil. These are sustainable, agri-feedstock raw materials that do not compete with the food supply chain because they come from crops that are resistant to aridity and suitable for growing on degraded soils, namely castor crops, seeds harvested from spontaneous plants (croton), and co-products of the cotton supply chain in a circular economy perspective. The facility will also produce feed and bio-fertilizers derived from the protein component of the seeds for the benefit of livestock and food production, contributing to food security. The center will also work as a training and technical support hub for farmers.

Eni Kenya, its supply chain and all agri-feedstocks developed have been certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU) sustainability scheme, one of the main voluntary standard recognized by the European commission for biofuel certification (RED II). Notably, Eni is the first company in the world to certify castor and croton for biofuel use under the ISCC-EU scheme and has also enabled an African cotton mill to achieve such certification standard for the first time, offering new market opportunities to local farmers for the fiber.

Eni Kenya, in partnership with ISCC within a Horizon 2020 project, has also taken steps to obtain Low ILUC (low risk of direct and indirect land use change) certification in the next few months.

The first phase of the project in Kenya includes the construction of a second agri-hub to reach a total capacity of 30,000 tons per year of vegetable oil in 2023, as well as the development of associated agricultural supply chains.

The startup of the production in Kenya represents the first step in Eni's agro-industrial chain initiatives. Over the past year, agreements have been signed in several countries including Congo, Mozambique, Angola, Ivory Coast, Benin, Kazakhstan and Rwanda. In these countries, as well as in Italy, feasibility studies have been launched in the most mature realities aiming at carrying out a first phase of agricultural activities starting in 2022 and then proceeding with the construction of seeds pressing plants for bio-refining.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 09:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 10 525 M 10 621 M 10 621 M
Net Debt 2022 11 947 M 12 055 M 12 055 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 8,10%
Capitalization 38 133 M 38 480 M 38 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,6%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-11.31%38 480
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.53%2 163 776
SHELL PLC22.95%173 466
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.29%129 354
TOTALENERGIES SE6.51%122 971
EQUINOR ASA38.47%102 966