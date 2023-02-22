Eni resolves distribution of third tranche of 2022 dividend

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Eni Spa resolved on Wednesday to distribute to shareholders the third of four tranches of the 2022 dividend, from available reserves, of EUR0.22 - out of a total annual disbursement of EUR0.88 - for each share outstanding on the ex-dividend date of March 20, 2023, in line with what was anticipated on March 18, 2022 on Capital Markets Day and what was resolved by the shareholders' meeting on May 11, 2022.

To holders of ADRs registered by March 21, 2023, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and each representing two Eni shares, the third tranche of the disbursement will be EUR0.44 per ADR, payable on April 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, Eni closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR14.11 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

