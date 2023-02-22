Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:50:42 2023-02-22 pm EST
14.29 EUR   +0.16%
12:20pEni resolves distribution of third tranche of 2022 dividend
AN
02:27aIndonesia picks consortia to explore three oil and gas blocks
RE
02/21Eni reports first biomethane feed-in to AcegasApsAmga grid
AN
Eni resolves distribution of third tranche of 2022 dividend

02/22/2023 | 12:20pm EST
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Eni Spa resolved on Wednesday to distribute to shareholders the third of four tranches of the 2022 dividend, from available reserves, of EUR0.22 - out of a total annual disbursement of EUR0.88 - for each share outstanding on the ex-dividend date of March 20, 2023, in line with what was anticipated on March 18, 2022 on Capital Markets Day and what was resolved by the shareholders' meeting on May 11, 2022.

To holders of ADRs registered by March 21, 2023, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and each representing two Eni shares, the third tranche of the disbursement will be EUR0.44 per ADR, payable on April 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, Eni closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR14.11 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2022 13 506 M 14 413 M 14 413 M
Net Debt 2022 12 983 M 13 855 M 13 855 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,60x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 48 010 M 51 232 M 51 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 14,27 €
Average target price 17,07 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA7.39%51 232
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 899 302
SHELL PLC6.86%209 104
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.02%165 907
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.37%135 154
EQUINOR ASA-10.45%96 945