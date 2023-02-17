Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:08:55 2023-02-17 am EST
14.36 EUR   -2.41%
08:02aENI : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:03aGalp Energia Eyes Exit from Mozambique Natural Gas Project
MT
02/16Chevron to send over 100,000 bpd of Venezuelan oil to U.S. this month
RE
Eni : supports the development of managerial resources for the international petroleum sector in Egypt

02/17/2023 | 10:36am EST
Cairo (Egypt), 17 February 2023 - Eni and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral resources have signed a Memorandum of Intent for the training of middle management to support the development of managerial resources in the international petroleum sector in Egypt.

The signing held in the presence of Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla at the EGYPS 2023 conference in Cairo.

The MOI forms part of Eni's wider sustainability strategy in Egypt, which has a strong focus on capacity building in energy efficiency and transition at both secondary and tertiary level.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through its subsidiary IEOC. The company is the country's leading hydrocarbon producer.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 15:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 130 B 130 B
Net income 2022 13 250 M 14 144 M 14 144 M
Net Debt 2022 12 673 M 13 528 M 13 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,76x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 49 511 M 52 851 M 52 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 14,71 €
Average target price 17,07 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA10.75%52 851
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.96%1 938 129
SHELL PLC11.24%216 022
TOTALENERGIES SE2.20%169 777
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.41%132 645
EQUINOR ASA-7.33%100 688