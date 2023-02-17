Eni : supports the development of managerial resources for the international petroleum sector in Egypt

Cairo (Egypt), 17 February 2023 - Eni and the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral resources have signed a Memorandum of Intent for the training of middle management to support the development of managerial resources in the international petroleum sector in Egypt.

The signing held in the presence of Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla at the EGYPS 2023 conference in Cairo.

The MOI forms part of Eni's wider sustainability strategy in Egypt, which has a strong focus on capacity building in energy efficiency and transition at both secondary and tertiary level.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through its subsidiary IEOC. The company is the country's leading hydrocarbon producer.