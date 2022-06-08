Log in
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:57 2022-06-08 pm EDT
14.42 EUR   -0.06%
12:46pEni to join Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco in Qatar's mega-LNG expansion - sources
RE
11:42aENI : Report on the purchase of treasury shares during the period from May 30 to June 3, 2022
PU
11:29aENI : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
Eni to join Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco in Qatar's mega-LNG expansion - sources

06/08/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows model of LNG tanker and Qatar's flag

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Italian producer Eni has been picked, along with another four oil majors, by Qatar as partners in the near $30 billion expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Exxon Mobil Corp, TotalEnergies SE, Shell, ConocoPhillips and Eni will participate in the North Field expansion, which will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter and help to guarantee long term supply of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives for Russia's gas.

U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp, which has been actively looking to expand its LNG business, has not been awarded a stake in the project, one of the people said.

Chevron, Exxon, Total and ConocoPhillips declined to comment. Shell said in a statement it "has bid to participate and would be delighted to be selected."

State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) said it will hold a press conference and a signing ceremony on June 12, without specifying the subject. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods will attend an energy conference with QE later in June, when a formal announcement could be made.

Exxon, Shell and Total are expected to have around 20-25% in total of the offtake of the new project, one of the sources said. A second person said they are likely to get an offtake of one train each, with Conoco and Eni sharing the offtake of the fourth. QE has not ruled out a small stake to a Chinese partner, this source said.

The North Field Expansion (NFE) plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar's liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027. Oil Majors bid for four trains of the North Field East expansion. The other two trains will be part of a second phase, the North Field South.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

By Ron Bousso, Sabrina Valle and Marwa Rashad


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.77% 181.4101 Delayed Quote.53.56%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.45% 122.86 Delayed Quote.70.01%
ENI SPA -0.25% 14.392 Delayed Quote.18.07%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.39% 104.71 Delayed Quote.68.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.35% 123.32 Delayed Quote.55.13%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.69% 446.6898 Real-time Quote.128.50%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.45% 56.52 Real-time Quote.24.83%
WTI 2.19% 121.995 Delayed Quote.57.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 9 226 M 9 867 M 9 867 M
Net Debt 2022 13 085 M 13 994 M 13 994 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 51 564 M 55 148 M 55 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 67,9%
