Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:18:49 2023-01-11 pm EST
14.21 EUR   +1.66%
12:59pEni to offer first sustainability bond to Italy's small investors
RE
11:57aGlobal markets live: Darktrace, Boeing, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Accenture...
MS
10:20aEni announces civil sewage sludge management project in Veneto region
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni to offer first sustainability bond to Italy's small investors

01/11/2023 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Wednesday it will offer its first sustainability-linked bond for retail investors in Italy from Jan. 16.

The maximum amount of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) could be increased to 2 billion euros in the event of large demand, Eni said of its return to bond issuance for small investors after an absence of more than a decade from this market.

The bond, which Eni said in a statement will have a five-year maturity and pay a fixed rate of not less than 4.3%, taps into a greater appetite for debt linked to meeting energy transition targets.

"The bond will enable Eni to pre-fund potential future financial needs, to maintain a well-balanced financial structure and to further diversify financial sources," it said.

The last coupon payable on Feb. 10, 2028 will be linked to the achievement of sustainability targets related to the reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions and the increase of Eni's renewable capacity installed by 2025.

If one of the targets is not hit, the interest rate related to the coupon payable at maturity will be increased by 0.50%.

Investors will be able to subscribe online and the debt will be listed on the bond market managed by Milan stock exchange.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ENI SPA
12:59pEni to offer first sustainability bond to Italy's small investors
RE
11:57aGlobal markets live: Darktrace, Boeing, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Accentur..
MS
10:20aEni announces civil sewage sludge management project in Veneto region
AN
02:36aFutures up; Fed members words dampen fears
AN
01/10Snam Closes EUR405 Million Purchase Of Eni's 50% Stake In Algeria-Italy Gas Pipelines
MT
01/10Eni : Snam partnership for gas pipelines between algeria and italy finalised
PU
01/10Snam and Eni, agreement on gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy
AN
01/10European bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
01/10Norway awards 47 oil and gas exploration permits
RE
01/10Stock exchanges retrace; in Milan, oils do well
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 125 B 135 B 135 B
Net income 2022 13 613 M 14 622 M 14 622 M
Net Debt 2022 13 454 M 14 451 M 14 451 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,45x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 47 021 M 50 505 M 50 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,97 €
Average target price 17,11 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA5.18%50 505
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.78%1 865 321
SHELL PLC2.17%202 076
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.41%155 357
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.28%128 168
EQUINOR ASA-12.14%97 996