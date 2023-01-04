Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2023-01-04 am EST
13.63 EUR   -1.15%
02:36aEuropeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan
AN
01/03Chevron to send 500,000-barrel cargo of Venezuelan oil to its Pascagoula refinery
RE
01/03European stock markets up while U.S. suffers
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan

01/04/2023 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - All major European stock markets are expected to open higher according to IG futures on Wednesday morning as the release of key macro data from relevant institutions continues after the holiday break.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is expected up 45 points or 0.2 percent after closing up 1.2 percent at 24,436.47.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open up 20.2 points or 0.3 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is expected up 14.0 points or 0.2 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected to be in the green 44 points or 0.3 percent.

Yesterday, European stock markets benefited from "an unexpected drop in German inflation below the 10 percent threshold, weaker Spanish inflation, and a further decline in natural gas futures due to an abnormally mild winter, which also reinforced the idea that inflation could fall further if energy prices, which are the main culprits for skyrocketing European inflation, fall," commented Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"And if inflation starts falling at this rate in Europe, the European Central Bank will not have to worry about fighting it so aggressively," the analyst added.

Overnight from Japan came the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 48.9 in December, slightly revised upward from the flash figure of 48.8 and after a final 49 in November, according to data released Wednesday by Markit Economics.

December was the second consecutive month of decline in industrial activity and the pace was the steepest since October 2020, due to weak domestic and foreign demand.

Among Italy's smaller lists last night, the Mid-Cap gained 1.3 percent to 40,258.38, the Small-Cap rose 0.4 percent to 28,208.69, and Italy Growth finished up 0.5 percent to 9,366.83.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, almost all in green, Pirelli took the top spot followed by UniCredit. The former rallied 4.5 percent and the latter closed up 3.1 percent.

Enel finished up 2.8 percent after announcing Friday that Enel Brasil, a subsidiary through Chilean listed company Enel Américas, has finalized the sale of its entire stake in Brazilian power distribution company CELG Distribuição CELG D, amounting to about 99.9 percent of the latter's share capital, to Equatorial Participações e Investimentos, a subsidiary of Equatorial Energia.

Eni rose 2.5 percent after announcing the birth of Eni Sustainable Mobility, the new company dedicated to sustainable mobility.

As Eni explained, it is a vertically integrated company along the entire value chain, which aims to provide progressively decarbonized services and products for the energy transition, accelerating the path to zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.

Tenaris, Leonardo, Moncler, Saipem, DiaSorin, Recordati, and Prysmian, on the other hand, closed among the bearish, marking a decline of between 3.5 percent and 0.1 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, also predominantly bullish, Juventus FC remained in the highs with a plus 8.7 percent.

Webuild marked a decline of 0.6 percent after informing on Monday that it had purchased in the week of Dec. 28-30, 2022 inclusive, 40,500 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR1.3837 per share for a total value of EUR56,040.74.

Anima Holding finished up 0.4 percent. The company announced Friday that it is continuing its partnership with the Crédit Agricole Italia Group, adjusting the previous agreement linking Anima and Credito Valtellinese as necessary.

The revision, as Anima explained in a note, became appropriate following the merger of Credito Valtellinese into Crédit Agricole Italia, effective April 24, 2022.

The agreement maintained the original term to the end of 2027. CAI and Anima intend to preserve the industrial value of the partnership, related to the stability of assets under management.

Zignago Vetro - up 0.8 percent - announced Tuesday that it has lost its Small and Medium Enterprise status as the transitional regime that changed the definition of SME, eliminating the reference to the turnover parameter, has come to an end.

On the Small-Cap side, Trevi Finanziaria Industriale closed down 0.8 percent. The company announced Monday that the period for the exercise of option rights relating to the offer to shareholders of up to 79.1 million ordinary shares for a maximum total amount of EUR25.1 million has ended.

During the offering period as a result of the exercise of 110.6 million option rights, 58.0 million shares in the offering were subscribed for a total consideration of EUR18.4 million.

PLC, on the other hand, rose 4.4 percent but Landi Renzo did better than all with a 5.0 percent gain.

Among SMEs, Neurosoft remained on top with a theoretical rise of 43 percent.

BetterThis, after closing up 15 percent and opening in the green by 4.1 percent, gave up 8.1 percent. On Friday, it reported that board chairman Jaime Torrents Rotelli bought 18,500 shares of the company's common stock.

Circle raised 1.1 percent. It announced Monday that it has signed a new contract through the Log@Sea business network to supply Gate Automation's advanced solutions to a leading Tyrrhenian multipurpose terminal.

"The order, the value of which exceeds EUR145,000, involves the implementation of a complete project of specialized hardware components and Milos software for the management of gate access control procedures for vehicles and Intermodal Transport Units. The topical moment and market confidence in the solutions behind our Connect 4 Agile Growth plan are confirmed," explained President and CEO, Luca Abatello.

Erfo Pharmaceutical Laboratory closed down 9.3 percent. The company reported Monday that Active Capital Investment, linked to the chairman of the board, bought 16,000 shares of common stock.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.871, for a total value of EUR29,936.00.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 lost 1.5 percent to 25,716.86, the Hang Seng was up 2.7 percent to 20,701.18, and the Shanghai Composite finished in the green by 0.2 percent to 3,123.37.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed fractionally in the red at 33,136.37, the Nasdaq gave up 0.8 percent to 10,386.98 and the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 3,824.14.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0569 versus USD1.0545 at Tuesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.1988 from USD1.1964 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD81.83 a barrel from USD82.73 a barrel last night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,851.52 an ounce from USD1,836.55 an ounce Monday night.

On Wednesday's economic calendar, from 0945 CET until 1000 CET, the PMI and service sector purchasing managers' index for France, Italy, Spain--along with the unemployment rate--Germany, the UK and the Eurozone are scheduled.

In the UK, at 1030 CET, the BoE will release consumer credit, M4 money supply and mortgage data.

Overseas, at 1300 CET, from the U.S., will come data on 30-year mortgages and mortgage applications.

In the afternoon, at 1600 CET, it will be the turn of the ISM manufacturing employment index, sector prices, manufacturing purchasing managers' data and new jobs JOLTs for November.

Among companies listed on the Stock Exchange, no particular announcements are expected.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. 0.37% 3.788 Delayed Quote.1.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 1.22% 0.56845 Delayed Quote.0.16%
BRENT OIL -0.68% 81.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CAC 40 0.62% 6673.21 Real-time Quote.1.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.13% 0.610415 Delayed Quote.0.21%
CIRCLE S.P.A. 1.06% 3.8 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.77% 10.194 Real-time Quote.2.86%
DIASORIN S.P.A. -0.19% 129.3 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
EEMS ITALIA SPA -0.76% 0.052 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
ENI SPA 0.57% 13.786 Delayed Quote.3.76%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.88039 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
FTSE MIB INDEX 1.15% 24436.47 Delayed Quote.1.90%
HERA S.P.A. 0.08% 2.588 Delayed Quote.2.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.31% 0.010068 Delayed Quote.0.40%
LABORATORIO FARMACEUTICO ERFO S.P.A. -9.32% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-11.33%
LANDI RENZO S.P.A. 4.99% 0.589 Delayed Quote.7.09%
MEGLIOQUESTO S.P.A. -8.11% 1.916 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
MONCLER S.P.A. -0.51% 50.4 Delayed Quote.1.82%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 1.97% 265.925 Real-time Quote.0.00%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.24% 1087.82 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.76% 10386.98 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A. 0.00% 3.39 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NIKKEI 225 -1.45% 25716.86 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NUROSOFT 0.00% 0.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. -0.14% 35.33 Delayed Quote.1.93%
RECORDATI -0.18% 38.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.06% 1086.17 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.38% 186.0661 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.25% 1544.82 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SAIPEM SPA -1.87% 1.1275 End-of-day quote.-98.72%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 1.14% 1103.7 Delayed Quote.2.01%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 1.20% 110.34 Delayed Quote.1.88%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 1.17% 111.85 Delayed Quote.1.84%
TENARIS S.A. -3.45% 16.24 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
TERNA S.P.A. 0.23% 7.02 Delayed Quote.1.74%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 3.45% 13.91 Delayed Quote.4.81%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.53% 0.831179 Delayed Quote.0.27%
WEBUILD S.P.A. -0.64% 1.408 Delayed Quote.2.40%
WTI -0.53% 76.475 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. 0.84% 14.38 Delayed Quote.1.99%
All news about ENI SPA
02:36aEuropeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan
AN
01/03Chevron to send 500,000-barrel cargo of Venezuelan oil to its Pascagoula refinery
RE
01/03European stock markets up while U.S. suffers
AN
01/03Bernstein Upgrades Eni to Outperform From Market Perform
MT
01/03Europeans up; in London manufacturing down sharply
AN
01/03Europeans up; recession forecast from IMF
AN
01/03Mib expected down; China manufacturing still down
AN
01/02Italy's Eni sets up sustainable transport services company
RE
01/02European stock exchanges start the year on the rise
AN
01/02Eni Unit Extends Lease for BW Offshore Vessel
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 126 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2022 13 614 M 14 359 M 14 359 M
Net Debt 2022 13 455 M 14 191 M 14 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 46 388 M 48 927 M 48 927 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,79 €
Average target price 17,07 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA3.76%48 927
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.31%1 880 837
SHELL PLC1.76%196 236
TOTALENERGIES SE0.56%158 859
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%126 328
EQUINOR ASA0.50%113 323