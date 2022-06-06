Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/06 10:51:25 am EDT
14.46 EUR   +1.44%
10:36aEXPLAINER : Israel-Lebanon sea boundary row obstructs energy development
RE
09:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
09:30aEni, Repsol Reportedly Given US Nod to Ship Venezuela Oil to Europe for Debt
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer: Israel-Lebanon sea boundary row obstructs energy development

06/06/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: London-based Energeans drill ship begins drilling at the Karish natural gas field offshore Israel in the east Mediterranean

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A dispute between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime boundary has obstructed energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and risks exacerbating tensions between two foes.

After months of deadlock in U.S.-mediated talks, Beirut on Sunday warned against any activity in the disputed area, responding to the arrival of a vessel to develop a field for Israel.

Lebanon has said the field in question, Karish, is in disputed waters. Israel denies this. [L1N2XT0JY]

Here's what you need to know about the standoff:

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Gas - potentially a lot of it.

Lebanon and Israel are located in the Levant Basin, where a number of big sub-sea gas fields have been discovered since 2009. Israel already produces and exports gas.

But while Israel has moved ahead, Lebanese hopes of producing energy have been hamstrung by political paralysis.

Lebanon's one and only attempt at drilling - an exploratory well in 2020 - found gas traces but no reservoirs, according to France's Total, part of a consortium with Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek that was awarded Lebanon's first oil and gas offshore licence in 2018.

A gas find would be a major boon for Lebanon, which has been mired in financial crisis since 2019. Eventually, such a discovery could fix Lebanon's long-standing failure to produce adequate electricity for its population.

Israeli officials have previously said they hoped the negotiations would take a short time and that an agreement would strengthen both countries' economies.

But while an agreement could allow both sides to benefit, the issue could risk conflict if unresolved.

Lebanon is home to the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has fought numerous wars with Israel and has previously warned Israel against drilling in the disputed zone.

WHAT IS THE DISPUTE OVER?

Lebanon and Israel are at odds over the boundary separating their exclusive economic zones - an offshore area that a country can claim for resource extraction.

Israel claims the boundary runs further north than Lebanon accepts, while Lebanon claims it runs further south than Israel accepts, leaving a triangle of disputed waters.

After indirect negotiations began in 2020, Lebanon expanded its claim. Israel then did the same.

Karish became part of the zone Lebanon was disputing after Beirut expanded its claim, according to Laury Haytayan, a Lebanese oil and gas expert.

Lebanon has stated that Karish was in the disputed area in a letter to the United Nations, the presidency said on Sunday.

Israel says Karish field, discovered more than a decade ago, is in its exclusive economic zone. Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar said the Lebanese account was "very far from reality".

WHAT DOES HEZBOLLAH THINK?

Hezbollah has been a sworn enemy of Israel since it was established in 1982 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The group has said the talks are not a sign of peace-making and threatened action if Israel violates Lebanese rights.

But Hezbollah is more deeply involved than ever in Lebanese state affairs, and wants to see Lebanon's offshore energy resources developed. It has not stood in the way of the U.S.-mediated indirect talks and has said it will agree to whatever the government agrees.

IS THERE A RISK OF CONFLICT?

The last major war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon was in 2006. The border area has remained largely calm since. Analysts believe both sides want to avoid another conflict.

But Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last year Israel was wrong if it thought it could act as it pleased before a solution was reached, and the group would "act accordingly" when it finds that Lebanese oil and gas is in danger.

Following the latest spat, Lebanon said it would invite a U.S. envoy to resume negotiations to prevent any escalation and Israel's defence minister said the matter was a civilian issue to be resolved diplomatically.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGEAN PLC 0.53% 1330 Delayed Quote.54.74%
ENI SPA 1.37% 14.458 Delayed Quote.16.68%
GOLD -0.31% 1845.42 Delayed Quote.1.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.41% 119.51 Delayed Quote.55.58%
NOVATEK JOINT-STOCK COMPANY -5.26% 817 End-of-day quote.-52.50%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -1.23% 8820 End-of-day quote.148.45%
WTI -1.40% 118.591 Delayed Quote.55.77%
All news about ENI SPA
10:36aEXPLAINER : Israel-Lebanon sea boundary row obstructs energy development
RE
09:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
09:30aEni, Repsol Reportedly Given US Nod to Ship Venezuela Oil to Europe for Debt
MT
09:12aENI : Plenitude takes part in Fuorisalone 2022 with Feeling the Energy
PU
12:10aEurope's Eni, Repsol Secure US Nod To Restart Oil Imports From Venezuela
MT
06/03EPISODE#2 : Nuclear fission
PU
05/31Eni, Ansaldo Energia To Develop Electricity Storage Solutions
MT
05/31ENI : and Ansaldo Energia sign agreement to develop solutions for electricity storage
PU
05/30Eni Unveils Partnership With Italian EV Company XEV
MT
05/30ENI : signs strategic agreement with XEV targeting the Italian industrial supply chain for..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2022 9 226 M 9 889 M 9 889 M
Net Debt 2022 13 085 M 14 024 M 14 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 50 956 M 54 615 M 54 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 32 689
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,26 €
Average target price 16,41 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA16.68%54 615
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.90%2 383 175
SHELL PLC45.58%219 426
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%150 207
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 144
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 264