  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:18:59 2023-01-16 am EST
14.37 EUR   -0.39%
10:12aEni Signs Memorandum of Intent With EGAS for Emission Reduction Technologies in Egypt
MT
10:00aEni : The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
PU
09:56aFuel prices other than advertising, Antitrust initiates investigation
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fuel prices other than advertising, Antitrust initiates investigation

01/16/2023 | 09:56am EST
(Alliance News) - On Monday, the Antitrust Authority, with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, carried out inspections at the headquarters of Eni Spa, Esso Italiana Srl, Italiana Petroli Spa, Kuwait Petroleum Italia Spa and Tamoil Italia Spa.

The proceedings were also initiated on the basis of the documentation promptly provided by the Guardia di Finanza regarding the violations ascertained on the fuel prices charged by more than 1,000 gasoline pumps - of which, under the Eni brand are 376, under the Esso brand 40, IP 383, Kuwait 175 and Tamoil 48 - distributed throughout the country.

The irregularities found concern the application at the pump of a price different from the advertised one as well as the failure to communicate fuel prices.

The Antitrust Authority initiated the investigations because the documentation and data forwarded by the GdF would point to conduct on the part of oil companies attributable to a lack of diligence on controls with respect to the distributor network, in violation of Article 20 of the Consumer Code.

In numerous cases, it was found that there was a discrepancy between the advertised price and the higher price actually applied; in others, it was found that the price charged was not displayed, i.e., that there was no communication to the "Osservaprezzi Carburanti" portal, which is useful for consumers to find the pump with the lowest price.

In particular, Eni, Esso, IP, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil allegedly failed to take appropriate measures or initiatives to prevent and counter these illegal conducts to the detriment of consumers.

Eni's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR14.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

