Future on; Japan inflation highest since 1981

(Alliance News) - European stock markets are expected to open higher Friday ahead of key PCE inflation data in the United States, while data showed an improvement in U.K. consumer confidence for this month.

U.K. consumer confidence made a surprise rebound from record lows despite continued cost-of-living problems, the latest data showed. GfK's index rose by as much as seven points in February, although the main score remains at a negative 38, as "severely depressed."

Of note, consumer prices in Japan rose 4.2 percent in January from a year earlier, a level not seen since September 1981, fueled in part by rising energy bills, according to government data shown Friday.

Thus, the FTSE Mib, rises 132.50 points, after rising 0.7 percent to 27,277.62 last night.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 rises 13.50 points, Paris' CAC 40 is up 29.50 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 advances 24.00 points.

Among Italy's smaller lists last night, the Mid-Cap closed up 1.0 percent to 44,509.40, the Small-Cap rallied 1.2 percent to 30,049.42, and Italy Growth closed in the green 0.2 percent to 9,542.33.

On the main list in Piazza Affari, Saipem led the way with a plus 3.9 percent, followed by Stellantis, which cashed in on investor confidence after its accounts and picked up 3.6 percent. It reported Wednesday that both the company's revenues and net income posted double-digit increases in FY2022. Revenues increased to EUR179.6 billion from EUR149.4 billion in the previous year or EUR152.1 billion pro forma from the year before. Net income rose 26 percent to EUR16.78 billion in 2022 from EUR13.22 billion a year earlier or EUR13.35 billion pro-forma.

Pirelli also did well, up 3.1 percent. On Wednesday, the board of directors approved preliminary results as of December 31, 2022, reporting numbers up and above the targets set in November 2022, which had already been revised upward during the year, the company specified in a note. Revenues in 2022 were EUR6.62 billion, above the target of EUR6.5 billion and up 24 percent from 2021, when they were EUR5.33 billion. Net income in 2022 was EUR435.9 million, up 36 percent from EUR321.6 million in 2021.

Eni, on the other hand, closed in the red after unveiling its business plan to 2026 on Thursday, which focuses on energy security and accessibility through geographic and technological diversification; emissions reduction; leveraging technology for today's initiatives and future innovation opportunities; and shareholder value creation.

The company expects a 2023 Ebit of EUR13 billion, the second-best result in 10 years after a record 2022.

Eni, in fact, reported Thursday that 2022 net income more than doubled year-on-year to EUR13.81 billion from EUR5.82 billion a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter alone, however, there was an 84 percent decline, with net income falling to EUR550 million from EUR3.52 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted net income--which excludes special items and inventory result--rose in the full year, to EUR13.31 billion from EUR4.33 billion, and in the fourth quarter, to EUR2.50 billion from EUR1.70 billion.

Accounts day also for A2A, in the green by 0.5 percent after preliminary consolidated results for fiscal year 2022 in which it reported Ebitda at EUR1.5 billion up 5.0 percent from EUR1.43 billion in 2021. Net financial position was EUR4.26 billion from EUR4.11 billion as of December 31, 2021.

On the mostly bullish cadet list, at the bottom are Intecos and Seco, in the red by 3.3% from 1.6%. Acea is also bad, down 1.3 percent.

Fincantieri -- up 1.5 percent -- announced Wednesday that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, a subsidiary of EDGE Group, a leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refitting and conversion of military and commercial vessels.

De' Longhi took the top spot, up 4.7 percent, followed by Maire Tecnimont and Safilo Group, up 4.1 percent 3.9 percent respectively.

On the Small-Cap side, the board of directors of Esprinet--up 3.0%--on Thursday reviewed preliminary figures as of Dec. 31, 2022, which closed with revenues from contracts with customers at EUR4.68 billion, broadly in line with last year's result. Gross trading margin was EUR243.8 million, up 5 percent from 2021, when it was EUR232.9 million.

IGD SIIQ jumped 4.2 percent. On Thursday, it reviewed and approved the draft operating and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, reporting, "due, in particular, to higher fair value changes," as explained in a note, a net loss of EUR22.3 million, which compares with a profit, in 2021, of EUR52.8 million.

Recurring FFO net income, on the other hand, is EUR67.2 million, up 3.8 percent from 2021. The increase is higher than the guidance that had been communicated to the market, which forecast growth of around 2 to 3 percent.

The board also proposed a dividend per share of EUR0.30.

Il Sole 24 Ore ended up 4.5 percent after approving its 2023-2026 Business Plan on Tuesday, which confirms the group's steady and sustainable growth through digitization of products and processes, internationalization, and continued brand enhancement.

Better did only Biesse, which up 12 percent to top the list.

Eukedos gave up 3.2 percent. Wednesday approved consolidated financial statements from Dec. 31, 2022 reporting value of production at EUR47.0 million up from EUR45.2 million in 2021.

EBITDA is EUR10.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 in line with the result of EUR10.7 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Profit for the year is EUR443,000 in 2022 compared to a profit of EUR570,000 in 2021.

Among SMEs, Rocket Sharing Company rises with a plus 7.7 percent, followed by Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo, up 6.7 percent on the eve of results, due tomorrow.

In New York--on the European night--the Dow closed in the green by 0.3 percent, the Nasdaq up 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 closed up 0.5 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Hang Seng is giving up 1.3 percent, the Shanghai Composite 0.6 percent, while the Nikkei closed ahead 1.3 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0592 versus USD1.0583 at Thursday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2013 from USD1.2014 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD83.04 per barrel versus USD81.75 per barrel on Thursday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,825.51 an ounce from USD1,821.68 an ounce at Thursday's close.

On Friday's macroeconomic calendar, two auctions of BTPs with 10- and 5-year maturities will be held at 1110 CET in Italy.

In the afternoon, from the U.S. at 1430 will come the personal spending price index and the consumer spending close index.

From Canada at the same time will come out the manufacturing sector sales and wholesale sales.

At 1600 CET, data on new home sales and the Michigan Confidence Index for February are expected from the US.

Among companies listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, results from Juventus FC, Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo, Omer and Sogefi are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.