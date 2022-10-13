Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:37 2022-10-13 am EDT
11.63 EUR   +2.08%
05:22aGreen Hydrogen : IPCEI Hy2USE TO FUND JOINT PROJECTS IN GELA AND TARANTO BETWEEN ENEL GREEN POWER AND ENI
PU
03:55aKazakhstan sees Kashagan oil field resuming oil output of 400,000 bpd by end-Oct
RE
02:42aENI : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GREEN HYDROGEN: IPCEI Hy2USE TO FUND JOINT PROJECTS IN GELA AND TARANTO BETWEEN ENEL GREEN POWER AND ENI

10/13/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two projects by Italian multinational corporations Enel Green Power and Eni to develop green hydrogen through electrolyzers fueled by renewable energy will receive public funding approved under IPCEI Hy2Use, a project of common European interest aimed at supporting research and innovation and construction of related infrastructure to enable the first industrial applications of hydrogen. Both electrolysis systems are to be installed at the Eni Biorefinery in Gela and near the Eni Refinery in Taranto.

Rome, October 13, 2022 - Two projects by Italian multinational corporations Enel Green Power and Eni to develop green hydrogen will receive public funding approved by the European Commission under IPCEI Hy2Use. Jointly prepared and notified by 13 EU Member States, this project of common European interests will allocate up to €5.2 billion to support research and innovation, the first industrial application, and the construction of related infrastructure in the hydrogen value chain. South Italy Green Hydrogen, the joint venture set up by the two corporations to move forward with the development of the projects, will be the beneficiary of the funding provided.

One of the projects is to be implemented at the biorefinery in Gela, Sicily, where a 20 MW electrolyzer will be installed. The other will be near Eni's refinery in Taranto, in the Apulia region, where a 10 MW electrolyzer will be installed. Both will use PEM (polymer electrolyte membrane) technology. The two corporations have found that green hydrogen, produced using only renewable energy, is the most appropriate solution to drive the decarbonization of these two plants.

"We are proud that these projects have been shortlisted by the European Union as part of the prestigious IPCEI Hy2Use," said Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power. "The two initiatives, in collaboration with Eni, represent an important step for the construction of utility-scale electrolysis facilities, allowing us to test and accelerate the development of the entire supply chain for the production of green hydrogen in Europe."

"In order to tackle the challenges of energy transition as effectively as possible in such diverse and complex economies and industries, it is essential to use all available technologies to decarbonize the many different emissions sources," said Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer of Energy Evolution at Eni. "Hydrogen is one of the many paths that Eni is taking, and we are very pleased that these projects with Enel were shortlisted by the European Union as part of IPCEI Hy2Use, which is such an important EU project."

The implementation of these projects may be covered by future agreements, which will be finalized in compliance with applicable regulations, including those on transactions between related parties.

As for the green hydrogen segment, Enel Group is also working on several other projects in Spain, Chile, and the USA.

In addition, in June 2022, Eni - Italy's largest hydrogen producer and consumer - also opened a hydrogen station in Mestre, in the Veneto region. It is also considering other initiatives in Italy and abroad for decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and heavy transport. The aim is to produce 4 MTPA of low-carbon, renewable hydrogen by 2050.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI SPA
05:22aGreen Hydrogen : IPCEI Hy2USE TO FUND JOINT PROJECTS IN GELA AND TARANTO BETWEEN ENEL GREE..
PU
03:55aKazakhstan sees Kashagan oil field resuming oil output of 400,000 bpd by end-Oct
RE
02:42aENI : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/11Eni Starts Additional Supply of LNG to Italy for Winter Season
MT
10/11Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
10/11Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia terminal ahead of th..
PU
10/11ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Lower Premarket After Small Business Optimism Dat..
MT
10/11Eni Starts Vegetable Oil Export From Kenya for Biorefining
MT
10/11Italy risks gas shortage without new LNG terminal, Eni CEO says
RE
10/11Germans told to unite over energy crisis amid EU divisions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2022 12 246 M 11 880 M 11 880 M
Net Debt 2022 11 089 M 10 757 M 10 757 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,25x
Yield 2022 7,72%
Capitalization 39 215 M 38 044 M 38 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 32 562
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,40 €
Average target price 16,47 €
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI SPA-6.74%38 044
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.69%2 088 574
SHELL PLC39.91%181 217
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.31%126 844
TOTALENERGIES SE11.48%123 901
EQUINOR ASA57.84%110 659