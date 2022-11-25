Advanced search
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
2022-11-25
14.35 EUR   +1.18%
09:30aBP wins contract to market Guyana's share of oil production
RE
09:28aIN BRIEF: Eni signs deal to develop agro-industrial supply chains
AN
06:35aEni Signs Cooperation Deal With Benin For Joint Initiatives In Biorefining
MT
IN BRIEF: Eni signs deal to develop agro-industrial supply chains

11/25/2022
Eni Spa - Milan-based energy company - Signs a collaboration agreement with Italian agricultural services firm BF Spa to evaluate the development of crops for energy use in Italy. The companies aim to recover degraded, abandoned or polluted land, without competing with the food chain.

The agreement has a study-phase, to evaluate the sustainability and competitiveness of an agro-industrial chain. In early 2023 a pilot phase will be launched, cultivating seeds such as safflower and brassica from which vegetable oil will be extracted and sent to Eni's biorefineries for transformation into biofuels.

"Today we are strengthening our collaboration with BF on a great potential project for the country as it aims to regenerate marginal areas, such as contaminated or degraded ones, and at the same time promotes rural development and integration with the energy industry which supports decarbonisation of transport," says Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi.

Current stock price: EUR14.30, up 0.8% in Milan on Friday

12-month change: up 16%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

